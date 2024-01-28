Watch: Climate activists throw soup at glass-protected Mona Lisa painting

Two climate activists tossed soup at the protective glass surrounding the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris on Sunday. Climate activists throw soup at Mona Lisa painting(X/CLPRESS / Agence de presse)

Advocating for a sustainable food system, the activists, wearing t-shirts with "FOOD RIPOSTE" written on them, shouted (in French): “What’s the most important thing? Art, or right to a healthy and sustainable food?”

They had manoeuvred under a security barrier to approach the painting closely and were subsequently escorted away by Louvre security guards.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.