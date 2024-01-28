Watch: Climate activists throw soup at glass-protected Mona Lisa painting
Jan 28, 2024 04:32 PM IST
Two climate activists tossed soup at the protective glass surrounding the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris on Sunday.
Advocating for a sustainable food system, the activists, wearing t-shirts with "FOOD RIPOSTE" written on them, shouted (in French): “What’s the most important thing? Art, or right to a healthy and sustainable food?”
They had manoeuvred under a security barrier to approach the painting closely and were subsequently escorted away by Louvre security guards.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
