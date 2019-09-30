Watch | Elon Musk’s Starship, for human flight to Mars, may reach orbit in 6 months

world

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:23 IST

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk revealed plans about the ‘Starship’ rocket. Starship is pegged as a spacecraft to carry crew and cargo to destinations like Moon and Mars. Elon Musk made a presentation standing in front of a prototype of the rocket. Musk said SpaceX plans to reach orbit in less than 6 months using Starship Mark 4 or 5. The entrepreneur also said that humans must do their best to become a ‘multi-planet’ species.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 12:23 IST