Watch: Indian Diaspora in US awaits PM Modi, chants slogans

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2023 10:40 PM IST

Several members of the Indian community were also seen carrying posters of PM Modi. Heavy security was witnessed outside the JFK Airport before Modi's arrival.

The Indian diaspora in the United States chanted ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans on Tuesday outside New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the US for his first State visit. PM Modi arrived at the JFK Airport on Tuesday evening (IST).

Members of the Indian diaspora in Washington. (PTI)
Members of the Indian diaspora in Washington. (PTI)

A man of the Indian Diaspora Minesh C Patel wore a jacket with PM Narendra Modi's image printed on it. He told news agency ANI, “This jacket was made in 2015 during Gujarat Day... We have 26 of this (jackets) and out of these 26 (jackets) four of them are here today.”

Numerous Indian Americans were also present around and inside Lotte New York Palace Hotel, where the Indian Prime Minister will be staying. Many of them were seen carrying Indian and American flags.

A young Indian-American, waiting for PM Modi along with her parents, told PTI, “I came here to meet PM Modi and I am very excited.”

Follow Live updates of PM Modi's visit here.

PM Modi's State visit

This will be his sixth US visit since coming to power in May 2014, but his first official State visit to the country. The visit, which commenced on Tuesday will be concluding on June 24, after which the PM will leave for another maiden State visit, to Egypt.

However, this will be the second time that Modi will be addressing a joint session at the US Congress. He had earlier addressed the US Congress in 2016. PM Modi will be celebrating the International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York on the first day of his visit.

us congress indian americans international yoga day narendra modi us united states
us congress indian americans international yoga day narendra modi us united states + 3 more
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
