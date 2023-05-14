Home / World News / Watch: Kate Middleton's surprise piano performance

Watch: Kate Middleton's surprise piano performance

ByMallika Soni
May 14, 2023 06:52 AM IST

Kate Middleton played a short, instrumental piano performance, which was recorded earlier this month.

Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest 2023 which was part of a pre-recorded video section that kicked off the show. It also featured stars including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sam Ryder and Joss Stone.

Kate Middleton: Kate Middleton plays the piano at Eurovision Song Contest 2023.
Kate Middleton: Kate Middleton plays the piano at Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Read more: Prince Harry talked to King Charles on night before coronation: Details

Prince William's wife played a short, instrumental piano performance, which was recorded earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle as she wore a one-shoulder royal blue gown - in a show of support for Ukraine. The piece of music was specially created for her by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel and featured last year's winner's Kalush Orchestra singing Stefania in the iconic Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in Kyiv.

Other appearances included rapper Ms Banks, Ballet Black and Bolt Strings.

Twenty-six acts performed to the 6000 strong arena audience and around1 60 million viewers watched the Eurovision from all around the world. Presenters Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian TV star Julia Sanina, and Alesha Dixon hosted the show.

Kate Middleton's performance isn't the first royal connection to the contest. follows King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to Liverpool Arena last month.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
kate middleton royal family
kate middleton royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out