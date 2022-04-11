Watch: Manhole explosion at New York's Times Square triggers mass panic
What began as a normal Sunday evening at New York's Times Square turned into a mass panic after a massive manhole explosion and fire sent hundreds of people running, with videos posted on social media from the scene showing alarmed tourists scrambling to flee. No one was reportedly injured and no property was damaged.
According to local reports, a loud explosion sound was heard around 7 pm (local time), while the videos showed people panicking and running down the street.
Authorities confirmed that one manhole exploded in the Times Square area due to cable failure and that a second manhole was smoking.
The area around West 43rd Street & 7th Avenue was closed off as the FDNY worked to deal with three manhole fires.
Videos shared on social media show frightened tourists and locals fleeing the scene as they try to figure out what was going on.
Firefighters also found one property on West 43rd Street with elevated carbon monoxide levels and aired out the lower levels of the building.
-
In a rare mission, China flies Y-20 aircraft carrying missiles to Russia-ally Serbia
China sent half-a-dozen of its giant Y-20 cargo aircraft over the weekend to Russia-ally Serbia to reportedly deliver an advanced missile system in what could be the largest overseas operation by the Chinese air force. Reports said it's rare for the People's Liberation Army air force to deploy a large number of transport aircraft over Europe. Serbia purchased the FK-3 from China in 2019, in a sign of deepening ties between Belgrade and Beijing.
-
With Covid mission over, Pentagon plans for next pandemic
A Covid patient was in respiratory distress. The Army nurse knew she had to act quickly. It was the peak of this year's omicron surge and an Army medical team was helping in a Michigan hospital. The U.S. military mission is to use the experiences of CLt. Col. Suzanne Cobleigh, the leader of the Army teamteam and other units pressed into service against the pandemic to prepare for the next crisis threatening a large population, whatever its nature.
-
Shehbaz Sharif likely to be next PM as Pakistan National Assembly convenes today
The Pakistan National Assembly is all set to elect the 23rd prime minister of the country on Monday after the top slot fell vacant as Imran Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in the parliament on early Sunday morning. The National Assembly session, which was earlier supposed to begin at 11am (local time), will convene at 2pm.
-
Who will be next president of France: Macron or Le Pen? | 5 points on polls
French leader Emmanuel Macron and right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen qualified on Sunday for what promises to be a very tightly fought presidential election runoff - set for April 24. "Nothing is decided, and the battle we will wage in the next 15 days will be decisive for France and Europe," Macron told supporters, urging all voters to rally behind him to stop the far-right from ruling the European Union's second-largest economy.
-
Ukraine war day 47| 'Next few days crucial', 'big battles' expected in east
It has been 47 days that Ukraine has been fighting Russia that failed to take the capital city of Kyiv as it faced strong resistance. But the war has now shifted to the eastern part of the country as the Russian president, Valdimir Putin, has picked a seasoned military chief - Gen. Alexander Dvornikov - to oversee the invasion. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said "the next few days of war are crucial".
