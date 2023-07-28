Watch: Putin insists African leader to sit after protocol breach, video wins praise

A video of Russian President Vladimir Putin has gone viral in which he burst into laughter after telling the Comoros President to keep sitting after the latter mistakenly sat before everyone during an official meeting. Since being shared on social media, the video has gathered much traction and praise for the Russian leader. Russian President Vladimir Putin urging Comoros President to keep sitting after a protocol breach during an official meet. (Twitter)

The 30-second clip shows Putin welcoming African leaders to a conference hall. An official directs the guests to their seats when Comoros President Azali Assoumani sits on his chair while the leader just beside him seems confused but continues standing. Moments later, Assoumani stands upon realising the protocol he just broke, but Putin insists him to sit and later takes the seat himself.

Russia-Africa summit

A two-day Russia-Africa summit was held in St Petersburg on Thursday and Friday. As per reports, Russia suffered a blow as less than half of the African leaders attended the summit this time compared to 2019, when it was first held.

No-cost Russian grains to six African nations

Vladimir Putin told the African leaders Thursday that Russia is making every effort to avert a global food crisis despite concerns that its withdrawal from a deal allowing grain shipments from Ukraine will cause price spikes, reported AP.

While discussing the halted Black Sea grain deal, he promised large no-cost shipments of grain to six African countries.

“Our country will continue supporting needy states and regions, in particular, with its humanitarian deliveries. We seek to actively participate in building a fairer system of distribution of resources. We are taking maximum efforts to avert a global food crisis,” Putin said.

Peace agreement for Russia-Ukraine war

Addressing the Russia-Africa summit, Putin said Moscow would closely analyze a peace proposal for Ukraine that African leaders have sought to pursue.

“This is an acute issue, and we aren't evading its consideration,” the Russian leader said, emphasizing that his government was treating the African initiative with respect and “looking at it attentively.”