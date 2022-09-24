Home / World News / Watch | Tennis-Laver Cup briefly halted after man sets his arm on fire

Watch | Tennis-Laver Cup briefly halted after man sets his arm on fire

world news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 07:43 AM IST

In the viral video, he can be seen sitting on the court near the net, when he set his arm on fire until the security rushed to remove him and put the fire out.

The man was protesting against the use of private jets in Britain(Twitter)
The man was protesting against the use of private jets in Britain(Twitter)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Play was briefly halted during the tennis Laver cup match in London when a man ran on court and set his arm on fire on Friday. The man was protesting against the use of private jets in Britain, news agency Reuters reported.

In the viral video, he can be seen sitting on the court near the net, when he set his arm on fire until the security rushed to remove him and put the fire out.

Fans were left shocked at the incident which took place during the match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman at London's O2 Arena.

"A man accessed the court this afternoon and was promptly removed by security," news agency Reuters quoted a Laver Cup official.

"Play was stopped briefly, he has been arrested and the situation is being handled by the police."

The man wore a T-shirt with the slogan ‘End UK Private Jets.’ As per British media, he was a member of the End UK Private Jets group which claims "carbon emissions in 2022 are genocide."

Also Read | Roger Federer reserves ultimate praise for Rafael Nadal ahead of farewell match at Laver Cup 2022

The Internet is short of words about how to react to such forms of protests that have grown in numbers in recent times.

"Looks like he regretted it right after," a user commented on the video clip, as the man can be seen panicking after his arm catches fire.

Earlier attempts by ‘climate-protestors’ have also been made to damage historic paintings including Mona Lisa which was left unharmed after a visitor tried to smash the glass before smearing cream across its surface in a similar protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
tennis match viral video
tennis match viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out