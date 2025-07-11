Man jumps out of moving van in Melbourne; dramatic police chase caught on camera | Video

A high-speed police car chase in Melbourne, Australia, was caught on camera on Friday. As per reports, the police chase began after a white van collided with multiple cars on the West Gate Bridge. The man was arrested by local law enforcement and taken into custody after he jumped out the moving van.(ABC News on X)

The car chase ended with a dramatic arrest after a man jumped out of the moving white van as part of his attempt to flee, only to be hit by a police van. The man was then arrested by local law enforcement and taken into custody.

Footage captured by local news helicopters shows the van speeding up at the West Gate Freeway onto Princes Freeway for 15 minutes.

Watch | Melbourne car chase caught on camera

Footage from helicopters shows the damaged white van driving through the traffic on the West Gate Bridge around 1 PM local time.

The van, which also clipped multiple cars and narrowly missed others during the police chase.

After around 15 minutes of the chase, the van appears to slow down as the driver and accused can be seen jumping out the window.

The driver escapes the van, which goes on to collide with a light pole on the freeway. However, the man's escape was cut short as he was struck by an unmarked police van.

Following this, officers move out to arrest the man. The reason behind the car chase and what exactly the man has done is yet to be ascertained.