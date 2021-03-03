IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Water crisis continues in Mississippi after over two weeks since storms
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a water bucket is filled as others wait in near freezing temperatures to use a hose from public park spigot in Houston. The snow and ice that crippled some states across the South has melted. But it has exposed the fragility of aging waterworks that experts have been warning about for years. Cities across Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi are still grappling with outages that crippled health care facilities and forced families to wait in line for potable water. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a water bucket is filled as others wait in near freezing temperatures to use a hose from public park spigot in Houston. The snow and ice that crippled some states across the South has melted. But it has exposed the fragility of aging waterworks that experts have been warning about for years. Cities across Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi are still grappling with outages that crippled health care facilities and forced families to wait in line for potable water. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(AP)
world news

Water crisis continues in Mississippi after over two weeks since storms

For more than two weeks now, residents in the city of 160,000 have been warned to boil any water that does come out of kitchen taps before using it.
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:50 PM IST

Frustrations are mounting in Mississippi’s largest city, more than two weeks since winter storms and freezing weather ravaged the city’s water system — knocking out water for drinking and making it impossible for many to even flush their toilets.

For more than two weeks now, residents in the city of 160,000 have been warned to boil any water that does come out of kitchen taps before using it.

“I pray it comes back on,” Jackson resident Nita Smith said. “I’m not sure how much more of this we can take.”

Smith has not had water at her house for nearly three weeks now, she said.

Smith is concerned about her mother who has diabetes, since not having water makes it difficult to take her medicine. Her mother and most of the other elderly people on her street don’t drive anymore, so she’s been helping them get water to clean themselves and flush their toilets, she said.

A key focus of city crews this week is filling the system's water tanks to an optimal level, officials said in an update late Tuesday. Workers are also continuing to fix dozens of water main breaks and leaks throughout the capital city.

City officials on Wednesday planned to continue distributing water for flushing toilets at several pick-up points.

But they have given no specific timeline for when the crisis will be resolved, nor have they said how many residents remain without water. It is difficult to estimate how many customers remained without water Wednesday, said Michelle Atoa, a spokeswoman for the mayor’s office.

The crisis has taken a toll on businesses. Jeff Good is co-owner of three Jackson restaurants, and two of them remained closed Wednesday. In an update to his customers posted on Facebook, Good said the businesses have insurance, but he’s concerned about his employees.

“We will not be financially ruined,” Good wrote. “The spirits of our team members are my biggest concern.

“A true malaise and depression is setting in," he added. “I am staying in touch, keeping them informed of the facts, trying to find the path each day.”

Bonnie Bishop, 68, and her husband, Mike, 63, have been without water at their Jackson home for 14 days as both struggle with health problems.

She's recovering after a three-and-half-month hospital stay with the coronavirus and back at home but still in therapy to learn how to walk again and deals with constant neuropathy in her hands and feet.

She has not been able to soak her feet in warm water, something that usually helps with the neuropathy, or help her husband with gathering water to boil for cooking for cleaning.

Mike Bishop just had surgery on his elbow. The first week of the couple was without water, he still had staples in his arm and was hauling five-gallon containers from his truck, his wife said. Bonnie Bishop said she told her husband not to strain himself, but he wouldn’t listen. They need water, and feel like they have no choice.

“It’s a lot of wear and tear on the elderly,” she said.

On Monday, the couple drove 25 miles (40 kilometers) to Mike’s mother’s house to do laundry.

“My greatest concerns are sanitation and hygiene,” Bonnie Bishop said. “I am sure that is everyone’s concern.”

Jackson's water system has not been able to provide a sustainable flow of water throughout the city since the mid-February storms, city officials have said.

Jackson's water system “has basically crashed like a computer and now we’re trying to rebuild it,” Public Works Director Charles Williams said at a recent briefing.

The city's water mains are more than a century old, and needs related to its infrastructure have gone unaddressed for decades, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has said.

“We more than likely have more than a $2 billion issue with our infrastructure,” he said.

Melanie Deaver Hanlin, who was without water for 14 days, was flushing her toilets with pool water and showering at friends' homes. She said serious updates need to be made to Jackson’s water system.

“The problem needs to be fixed, not patched,” she said. “That’s the issue now — poor maintenance for far too long, and Jackson residents are paying the price.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mississippi
Close
Police originally treated the incident as "attempted murder" but later changed it, in a statement, to a "suspected terrorist crime".(FILE PHOTO.)
Police originally treated the incident as "attempted murder" but later changed it, in a statement, to a "suspected terrorist crime".(FILE PHOTO.)
world news

8 injured in suspected 'terrorist' attack stabbing in Sweden

AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • The assailant was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police when he was taken into custody, following the attack in the southern Swedish city in mid-afternoon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man crosses the street in a nearly empty Times Square, which is usually very crowded on a weekday morning in New York, March 23, 2020.(AP File Photo )
A man crosses the street in a nearly empty Times Square, which is usually very crowded on a weekday morning in New York, March 23, 2020.(AP File Photo )
world news

'Now is not the time': Top US health official warns against easing Covid curbs

Posted by Kanishka Sarkar | AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The United States has recorded over 500,000 deaths from the coronavirus, but has recently made progress with its vaccination plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party candidate Gurdeep Singh elected Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (PTI Photo)
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party candidate Gurdeep Singh elected Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (PTI Photo)
world news

Gurdeep Singh becomes first minority leader to win Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The Election Commission authorities informed that five votes of minority candidates were rejected by the Presiding Officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coronavirus mutations -- some more contagious -- had put a damper on global vaccination programmes after existing shots were found to offer less protection. (Pixabay/Representative Image )
Coronavirus mutations -- some more contagious -- had put a damper on global vaccination programmes after existing shots were found to offer less protection. (Pixabay/Representative Image )
world news

South Africa Covid virus strain offers immunity against other variants: Experts

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Identified late last year, the variant became the dominant strain in Africa's worst hit nation by the pandemic, fuelling the second wave of infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a water bucket is filled as others wait in near freezing temperatures to use a hose from public park spigot in Houston. The snow and ice that crippled some states across the South has melted. But it has exposed the fragility of aging waterworks that experts have been warning about for years. Cities across Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi are still grappling with outages that crippled health care facilities and forced families to wait in line for potable water. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a water bucket is filled as others wait in near freezing temperatures to use a hose from public park spigot in Houston. The snow and ice that crippled some states across the South has melted. But it has exposed the fragility of aging waterworks that experts have been warning about for years. Cities across Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi are still grappling with outages that crippled health care facilities and forced families to wait in line for potable water. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(AP)
world news

Water crisis continues in Mississippi after over two weeks since storms

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:50 PM IST
For more than two weeks now, residents in the city of 160,000 have been warned to boil any water that does come out of kitchen taps before using it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on January 6.(AP / File Photo)
Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on January 6.(AP / File Photo)
world news

Pentagon hesitated on sending National Guard to Capitol riot: US General

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:45 PM IST
  • Meanwhile, the Capitol Police disclosed the existence of intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the US Capitol on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince Philip sits in a carriage in London.(AP file photo)
Britain's Prince Philip sits in a carriage in London.(AP file photo)
world news

Prince Philip 'slightly improving': Duchess Camilla on father-in-law's health

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:43 PM IST
99-year-old Prince Philip has been hospitalized since being admitted Feb. 16 to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, where he was treated for an infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators take shelter behind a barricade and some vehicles as riot police officers stand in front of them during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 1. (Reuters)
Demonstrators take shelter behind a barricade and some vehicles as riot police officers stand in front of them during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 1. (Reuters)
world news

Myanmar security forces kill at least 33 protestors: Reports

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:33 PM IST
That is highest daily death toll since the February 1 takeover, exceeding the 18 that the UN Human Rights Office said were killed on Sunday, and could galvanize the international community, which has responded fitfully thus far to the violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said they have bolstered security in Washington after intelligence uncovered a "possible plot to breach the Capitol" on March 4.(AFP)
Police said they have bolstered security in Washington after intelligence uncovered a "possible plot to breach the Capitol" on March 4.(AFP)
world news

US Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol on March 4

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • The threat comes nearly two months after thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in a violent insurrection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., US.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden signs off on tighter eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Democratic Senators including Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire had advocated tighter targeting of help.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former PM Yousuf Gilani defeated minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.(AP File Photo)
Former PM Yousuf Gilani defeated minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.(AP File Photo)
world news

Ex-PM Gilani's party defeats Pak PM Imran Khan's candidate in senate polls

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:00 PM IST
After the result was announced, Shaikh and Gilani shook hands and hugged each other. The news of Shaikh's defeat was told to him by Zain Qureshi -- who was the minister's polling agent, according to Geo News.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Taliban prisoners looking through the door of a prison after an attack in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan. (AP)
A file photo of Taliban prisoners looking through the door of a prison after an attack in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan. (AP)
world news

Pak should be on FATF ‘black list’ for role in Afghanistan: Canadian think tank

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Macdonald Laurier Institute (MLI) made the observation in a report titled “Ending Pakistan’s Proxy War in Afghanistan”. It has been authored by Chris Alexander, who was Canada’s citizenship and immigration minister from 2013-2015
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fatou Bensouda said in a statement the probe will be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.”(AP)
Fatou Bensouda said in a statement the probe will be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.”(AP)
world news

ICC probes alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, The Hague
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • Israel foreign minister called it “an act of moral and legal bankruptcy” and said Israel “will take every step necessary to protect its citizens and soldiers from legal persecution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
US Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
world news

Former top White House doctor drank on duty, made sexual comments: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • The investigation reportedly led to the conclusion that Ronny Jackson failed to treat his subordinates with dignity and respect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google is pledging it will not use other technology to replace the cookie or build features inside Chrome to allow itself access to that data.(REUTERS)
Google is pledging it will not use other technology to replace the cookie or build features inside Chrome to allow itself access to that data.(REUTERS)
world news

Google won't use other web tracking tools after phasing out cookies

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Google first announced it would get rid of third-party cookies, early last year to meet growing data privacy standards in Europe and the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP