‘We count on India’: Zelensky sends heartfelt reply to PM Modi on Ukraine's Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending warm greetings on Ukraine's Independence Day, saying that Kyiv was counting on India’s contribution in ending the war with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a letter he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(AFP File)

Zelensky appreciated India's stance of peace and dialogue, which New Delhi has reiterated since the start of the war. The Ukrainian leader’s comments come amid a looming deadline for US President Donald Trump's ‘punitive’ tariffs on India for buying Russian oil amid Moscow's war with Kyiv.

"Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for the warm greetings on Ukraine's Independence Day. We appreciate India's dedication to peace and dialogue," Zelensky said in a post on X, sharing a letter he received from PM Modi.

Zelensky linked the security of Europe with that of the Indo-Pacific region and even beyond.

"Now, as the entire world strives to end this horrible war with dignity and lasting peace, we count on India's contribution. Every decision that strengthens diplomacy leads to better security not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the post further read.

PM Narendra Modi’s letter to Volodymyr Zelensky on Ukraine’s Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a letter he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for his message and kind wishes on the occasion of India's Independence Day.

"I thank you for your thoughtful message and kind wishes on the occasion of Independence Day of India," Modi said in a letter addressed to Zelensky.

Modi also extended his greetings to the people of Ukraine on the occasion of their Independence Day, fondly remembering his visit to Kyiv from last year.

"I also take this opportunity to extend my greetings to you and the people of Ukraine on the occasion of your Independence Day. I warmly recall my visit to Kyiv in August last year, and note the progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral relations since then. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation," he wrote.

Highlighting India's commitment to peace, Modi said that his country has always stood on the side of peace, registering New Delhi's position of support for efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war through diplomatic efforts.

"India has always stood on the side of peace. India remains committed to extending all possible support for sincere efforts seeking an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy."

He further conveyed his wishes for Zelensky's health and well-being along with the progress and prosperity for the people of Ukraine.