Western Countries urge UNSC to discuss North Korean missile issue on Tuesday

Several Western countries urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to hold discussions about the recent missile launch conducted by North Korea.

The UNSC meeting will be held on March 30.

"A number of Western countries have requested closed consultations about the situation around the recent missile launches conducted by North Korea to be held on Tuesday," Sputnik reported citing sources.

According to Sputnik, on Thursday, North Korea fired two projectiles toward the Sea of Japan which is described as new tactical guided missiles. On Sunday, Pyongyang also launched two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea.

The Japanese defence ministry sources said that on Thursday a missile, which was probably ballistic, was fired from the territory of North Korea. Two launches of missiles were conducted from North Korea's territory last week.

On Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) had confirmed that North Korea fired two cruise missiles off the West Coast on March 21, marking Pyongyang's first missile test in about a year seen as testing US President Joe Biden's administration.