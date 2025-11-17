Hasina's son issues violence warning ahead of Bangladesh verdict: ‘She's safe in India'

Sajeeb Wazed, son and adviser of the ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday said that the supporters of her party Awami League would block February’s national election if a ban on the party was not lifted, warning that protests could escalate into violence. Sajeeb Wazed believes Haisna will be convicted in the case, "They're televising it. They're going to convict her, and they'll probably sentence her to death," Wazid said.(Reuters)

His warning came a day ahead of the verdict of a special tribunal against the deposed PM Hasina for her alleged crimes against humanity. The verdict will be fully televised and is expected to convict Hasina, who has been charged with crimes against humanity for a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in 2024. She denies wrongdoing and says the case is politically motivated.

Hasina has lived in exile in Delhi since fleeing from Bangladesh in August 2024. Wazed said that India is giving her full security and treating her “like a head of the state”.

“What can they do to my mother? My mother is safe in India. India is giving her full security," he added further.

A spokesperson for the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus denied that the trial is politically motivated, stating that the court "functioned transparently, allowing observers and publishing regular documentation".

In October, Hasina told Reuters that she could move freely in Delhi. Hasina called the verdict “a politically motivated charade” and said that the verdict was a “foregone conclusion.”

Hasina's son Wazed said they would not appeal unless a democratically elected government took office with the Awami League’s participation.

Earlier in May, the party's registration was suspended after the interim government banned its political activities, citing national security threats.

"We will not allow elections without the Awami League to go ahead," he said. He also emphasised that the party will do whatever it takes.

Wazed said that unless there is intervention from the international community, Bangladesh will probably see violence before these elections, "there's going to be confrontations,” he added.

Meanwhile, the government spokesperson said that they have no plans to lift the ban.

"The interim government regards any incitement to violence —especially by exiled political figures — as deeply irresponsible and reprehensible," said the spokesperson.

“At present, there is no dialogue space for Awami League as it continues to refuse to express any remorse for crimes against humanity committed under its rule," the spokesperson said.

Dhaka has been on edge ahead of the verdict with several crude bombs exploding on Sunday. Further, 32 blasts were reported on November 12, along with buses being torched.

Security has been tightened, with authorities deploying more than 400 Border Guards, reinforcing checkpoints, and restricting public gatherings. The government is prioritising de-escalation of tensions and the protection of life and property, the government spokesperson said.

“You're seeing in the last few days shutdowns across the country, massive protests throughout the country, and they're only going to get bigger,” Wazed said.

(With inputs from Reuters)