Crude bombs, arson attacks: Why Bangladesh is on edge again, a year after Sheikh Hasina's ouster

A year after the deadly violence that threw Sheikh Hasina out of power and led to her escape to India, Bangladesh is once again on edge due to a series of crude bombings and arson attacks. Schools across Dhaka and other major cities have shifted to online classes, while public transport is facing major disruptions. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel stand guard outside the High Court in Dhaka.(AFP)

The fresh tensions come ahead of a verdict in former prime minister Hasina’s trial over the protests and violence last year that left hundreds dead. Her former ruling party, the Awami League, has called for a nationwide lockdown to protest against Hasina’s trial.

Why Bangladesh is once again on edge

The country is on high alert ahead of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh’s verdict on the cases filed against Sheikh Hasina over the deadly protests and the violence last year. These cases include crimes against humanity, including murder.

Hasina's Awami League called for the lockdown in Dhaka and across the country, while unidentified people set fire to five empty buses in the Bangladeshi capital, suburban Munshiganj, central Tangail, and Hasina’s hometown in the Gopalganj district, according to local media reports.

Security has been tightened across the national capital and authorities have deployed army troops, paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police in riot gear around the ICT complex.

Violence in Dhaka, yet again

The fresh political tensions have led to violence in the capital once again as a series of arson and crude bomb attacks were reported in Dhaka and other cities this week.

The first explosion took place in front of the Grameen Bank headquarters, which is run by Bangladesh’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, local media outlet The Daily Star reported.

Reports said that blasts occurred at nearly 17 sites, including one in front of the homes for priests and teachers of St Joseph School and College. After the bomb attacks, buses were set on fire in Shahjadpur and Merul Badda, both in Dhaka. It is worth noting that there have been no reports of casualties as of now.

Witnesses said the streets were unusually empty, though some commuters still stepped out and headed to work. “We are hearing all kinds of rumours, but like any other day, people are out on the streets. There's no sense of fear among us,” one commuter told a local TV channel.

Passenger numbers on buses have also reportedly dropped sharply as the impact of the Awami League’s ‘lockdown’ became visible.

In a statement, the Dhaka police said that 44 members of the Awami League, which is banned from political activities, have been arrested this week. Authorities have also banned all types of public gatherings around government establishments in Dhaka.

When is Sheikh Hasina’s trial?

These tensions come not only ahead of Hasina’s trial but also before the national elections in Bangladesh, which are set to be held next year.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal will deliver its verdict in Sheikh Hasina’s case on November 17, local media reported.

Hasina, who fled to India after the unrest, also gave interviews to many Indian media outlets, which reportedly irked Yunus as she spoke against him and his policies.

Hasina was ousted on August 5 last year after weeks of violence that left over 800 dead and about 14,000 injured, according to the country’s health adviser. The United Nations said in a report in February that nearly 1,400 people might have died in the clashes.