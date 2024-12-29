‘What happened? Why am I here?’ asks survivor of South Korean plane crash

The flight attendants, who were the only surviving passengers of the Jeju Air plane that crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday, were not able to recall the tragic accident, reported The Korea Times. Firefighters and rescue personnel at the site of a Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport (AFP)

The two crew members were rescued by emergency workers and rushed to hospital. Fire department officials stated that the two were conscious and did not suffer from any life-threatening condition.

Survivor Lee

However, when 32-year-old Lee was asked to describe his injuries at the Mokpo Korean hospital, he responded asking, “What happened? Why am I here?”

According to the report, Lee also said that he could not recall what happened after the plane landed and said that he remembered that he had fastened his seatbelt before the landing.

A hospital official told The Korea Times that his reaction could be a result of shock. “It seems he was in a near-panic state, possibly worried about the safety of the plane and passengers,” the official said.

Lee, who had been posted at the tail end of the aircraft to assist passengers, had a fractured left shoulder and a head injury. He was later transferred to a hospital in the capital city Seoul at his family's request.

Survivor Kwon

The other surviving flight attendant, 15-year-old Kwon, was taken to Mokpo Central hospital and also did not remember the crash.

Doctors stated that Kwon had a scalp laceration, and a fractured ankle and was undergoing tests for abdominal injuries after complaining about pain in the area.

“While her life is not in danger, we haven’t had time to ask her about the crash,” the hospital representative told The Korea Times.

Kwon and Lee are the only survivors out of 181 passengers in the worst airplane crash the country has seen since 1997.