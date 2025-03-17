Menu Explore
What is an autopen that Biden used to sign all pardon documents?

ByHT News Desk | Written by Varnika Srivastava
Mar 17, 2025 09:13 PM IST

US President Trump declared all pardons signed by Joe Biden invalid because they were signed by an autopen.

Former US President Donald Trump declared all pardons signed by Joe Biden invalid, claiming they were signed by autopen rather than the former US president himself.

An autopen is a machine that replicates a person's handwritten signature, that was used by Joe Biden to sign pardon documents.(REUTERS)
Trump posted his comments on Truth Social: “The ‘Pardons’ that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!”

He explained further: “The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime. Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two-year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden.”

Trump's position is anticipated to evoke legal challenges. While George W. Bush avoided using an autopen for certain legal concerns, Barack Obama did not hesitate to sign it as required for important legislation like the 2013 fiscal bills, as cited by Economic Times.

What is an autopen?

An autopen is a machine that replicates a person's handwritten signature. It captures the signature digitally and, via a mechanical arm or pen, uses it to sign documents, rendering an end product very close to a handwritten signature.

A person's signature is detected and recorded electronically. A robotic arm or mechanical pen afterwards reproduces that signature on various documents. The result is a close imitation of a handwritten signature, although it is produced with machine automatons.

