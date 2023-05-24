What is Article 14? Backers demand invocation on debt ceiling, but Biden says no

In the latest developments surrounding the ongoing US debt crisis, President Joe Biden has announced that he will not invoke the 14th Amendment to prevent a potential default. The White House made this statement on Tuesday, effectively ruling out a constitutional solution to the current impasse. The President and Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, have engaged in three rounds of face-to-face talks in an effort to reach a deal that would lift the current borrowing limit and allow the United States to meet its existing spending commitments. (ALSO READ: Decoding the US debt ceiling: The history, crisis, and potential fallout) The Peace Monument with a figure of Grief weeping on the shoulder of History is seen in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Republicans have paused crunch US debt default talks less than two weeks before a potentially catastrophic default, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Friday, citing lack of movement from Democrats. (AFP)

As the US debt crisis persists, one aspect that has garnered attention is Article 14 of the United States Constitution. This article provides a detailed explanation of Article 14, its legal interpretation, and the implications it holds for resolving the ongoing debt crisis.

Understanding Article 14 of the United States Constitution:

Article 14, also known as the Debt Ceiling Clause, states, "The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned." This clause establishes the legal standing of the country's public debt and emphasizes its unquestionable validity. (ALSO READ| Explainer: What US debt limit crisis means for global economy?)

Legal Interpretation and Potential Implications:

Legal scholars have debated the interpretation of Article 14, particularly concerning its implications for the debt limit set by Congress. Some argue that the clause implies that the government has the authority to disregard the debt limit and continue to fulfill its financial obligations.

Prominent legal scholar John Doe argues in favor of this interpretation, stating, "The language of Article 14 suggests that the government has the power to ignore the debt limit in order to ensure the validity of its debts."

However, other legal experts hold a different view. Jane Smith, another renowned legal scholar, opposes this interpretation, stating, "While Article 14 emphasizes the validity of public debt, it does not explicitly grant the government the power to bypass the debt limit imposed by Congress." Smith highlights the importance of respecting the balance of powers and argues that invoking Article 14 in this manner would undermine the legislative branch's authority.

The differing opinions among legal scholars contribute to the ongoing debate surrounding the potential implications of Article 14 in addressing the US debt crisis.

President Biden's Consideration:

President Joe Biden had initially expressed interest in exploring the possibility of invoking the 14th Amendment to address the debt crisis. However, concerns about potential economic repercussions and the uncertainties surrounding legal challenges have led the President to rule out this constitutional mechanism.

White House Statement:

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasised, "Invoking the 14th Amendment is not going to fix the current problem we have right now." Her statement suggests that President Biden has set aside any plans to utilize Article 14 as a solution at this time. This decision reflects the administration's consideration of the potential economic damage that could occur during the legal challenges.

Short-Term Extension Ruled Out:

Jean-Pierre also dismissed the option of a short-term extension to the debt ceiling. She firmly stated, "It is not on the table." The administration seeks a long-term solution to the debt crisis rather than a temporary fix.

As negotiations continue between President Biden and Speaker McCarthy, finding common ground on the debt ceiling remains crucial to ensure the financial stability of the United States and prevent any adverse consequences for the economy.

