Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is UN Charter's Article 51 Pakistan is citing after India's Operation Sindoor strikes

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 07, 2025 07:55 AM IST

In response to India's Operation Sindoor strikes, Pakistan's foreign minister cited UN Charter's Article 51

In response to India's Operation Sindoor strikes overnight on Tuesday, Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that New Delhi had violated Article 51 of the UN Charter. In a statement, Dar said that Pakistan reserves the ‘right to respond appropriately’. This comes after Indian forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Pakistan cited Article 51 of the UN Charter in its response to India's overnight strikes(REUTERS)
Pakistan cited Article 51 of the UN Charter in its response to India's overnight strikes(REUTERS)

After the strikes, the Indian defence ministry said that the armed forces targeted sites ‘from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed’. The mission was codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Read More: Operation Sindoor: India hits 9 sites in Pak, PoK used to direct terror attacks

“Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature,” the statement further read. “No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution."

Soon after the strike, Pakistan's foreign minister cited UN Charter's Article 51 in the country's response.

“We strongly condemn India's cowardly action, which is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms of inter-state relations,” Ishaq Dar wrote in her statement.

What is Article 51 of the UN Charter?

Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, adopted in 1945, focuses on the right of self-defense for member states. It states that nothing in the Charter impairs a state’s right to self-defense if an armed attack occurs against it, until the Security Council takes necessary measures to maintain international peace and security.

Read More: Pakistan airspace cleared after India's Operation Sindoor targets 9 terror sites

Actions taken under Article 51 must be immediately reported to the Security Council. The article balances sovereignty with collective security, allowing states to respond to aggression while requiring oversight to prevent abuse.

It applies to clear armed attacks, though debates persist over preemptive strikes or non-state actor threats.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / What is UN Charter's Article 51 Pakistan is citing after India's Operation Sindoor strikes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On