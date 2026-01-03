What is US Delta Force? American military special unit 'captured' Maduro: Report

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was reportedly taken into custody early Saturday by members of the Delta Force, the US military’s elite special mission unit, according to American news outlet CBS. This report came after US President Donald Trump posted on social media about the “capture” of the Communist leader of the South American nation, though details about which unit carried out the operation were not officially revealed. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (AFP)

Delta Force, an elite unit of the US Army, previously carried out the 2019 operation that resulted in the death of former Islamic State terror group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

In his Truth Social post early Saturday local time, US President Donald Trump claimed that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been “captured and flown out of the country,” while also announcing that the United States had carried out military strikes in Venezuela.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader,” Trump wrote.

He said US law enforcement was involved, but he didn't specify how or which agencies.

Maduro was indicted in an American court for alleged narco-terrorism in 2020.

What is Delta Force?

Delta Force, officially designated as the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment–Delta (1st SFOD-D), is one of the United States’ premier special mission units with a primary focus on counterterrorism, according to a report by Military.com.

Although Delta Force is best known as a tier-one counterterrorism unit tasked with capturing or eliminating high-value targets and dismantling terrorist networks, its role extends far beyond that mandate.

The unit is highly versatile and conducts direct-action operations, hostage rescue missions, and covert activities, often in close coordination with the CIA.

It has also been deployed to provide protective services for senior U.S. leaders during visits to conflict zones, the report added.

Operationally, Delta Force falls under the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), while administrative support is provided by the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC).

Delta Force is a relatively young unit, having been established in 1977 by its first commander, Charles Beckwith. Beckwith recognized the need for a highly precise Army counterterrorism force after serving alongside the British Special Air Service in the early 1970s, at a time when the global threat of terrorism was rapidly increasing, the report stated.

The unit’s early history was shaped by the failed 1980 Iran hostage rescue mission, in which aviation equipment and operator errors led to the deaths of eight U.S. service members.

In the aftermath, the US military established the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment to provide dedicated aviation support for special operations missions.

Today, SFOD-D draws its personnel from across the US Army, with the majority coming from the Ranger Regiment and Army Special Forces. Eligibility requires candidates to be serving Army personnel, fall within certain ranks, and have at least two and a half years remaining on their enlistment.

(This is a developing story; will be updates as details emerge.)