What led to Hercules C-130 plane crash in Colombia that killed 66 people?

At least 66 people lost their lives after a military transport plane, carrying 128 people, crashed shortly after take off in Colombia's Puerto Leguizamo on Monday. Local residents and military personnel rushed to the crash site to help douse the fire and pull out people from the fire-engulfed plane. (Reuters)

The head of Colombia's armed forces, General Hugo Alejandro López Barreto, said that dozens were injured in the incident, adding that four military personnel were still missing.

The Lockheed Martin-built Hercules C-130 transport plane had 128 people on board, including 115 from the Army, 11 Air Force members and two from the National Police. Baretto said that 57 people had been evacuated.

Videos and images of the incident showed a thick black cloud of smoke rising from a field where the plane had crashed, with a truck of soldiers rushing to the site.

"Sadly, as a consequence of this tragic accident, 66 of our military elements died,” the head of the armed forces said. He further stated, "At the moment, we have no information, or indications, that it was an attack by an illegal armed group."

Injured soldiers were reportedly being rushed from the site on motorcycles driven by local residents, while another set of locals tried putting out the fire that was triggered by the plane crash.

‘Plane had a problem’ Colombia's defence minister, Pedro Sánchez, said in a post on X that the plane was transporting troops to another city in Putumayo.

Meanwhile, Carlos Fernando Silva, the commander of Colombia's air force, said details of the crash were not yet clear, "except that the plane had a problem and went down about two kilometres from the airport".

The plane likely suffered an impact near the end of the runway as it was taking off, firefighter Eduardo San Juan Callejas told Caracol. He said that a wing of the plane was later clipping a tree as it went down.

The crash triggered a fire on the plane, with the detonation of some sort of explosive devices on board, Callejas added.