What Ukraine's new army chief said on Russia war: ‘Only changes will help us’

Ukraine's newly-appointed military chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that his military would need to evolve in order to fight Russian forces to win the war. Russia-Ukraine War: Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.(Bloomberg)

"Only changes and continuous improvement of the means and methods of warfare will allow us to succeed on this path," Oleksandr Syrsky said in his first public comments since taking the post.

“The lives and well-being of our servicemen have always been and remain the main asset of the Ukrainian army,” he added.

This comes after senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev said Ukraine's new Russian-born army chief was a traitor. The Kremlin asserted that the appointment would not alter the outcome of Russia ‘s ’special military operation in Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev accused Oleksandr Syrsky of breaking his oath as an officer saying, “Looking at the biography of the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Syrskyi one feels a sense of hatred, contempt and disgust. Disgust for a man who was a Soviet Russian officer, but became a Bandera traitor, who broke his oath and serves the Nazis, destroying his loved ones. May the earth burn under his feet!”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We don’t think these are factors that can change the course of the special military operation operation," using Moscow's preferred term for its campaign in Ukraine."