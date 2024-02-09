 What Ukraine's new army chief said on Russia war: ‘Only changes will help us’ | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / What Ukraine's new army chief said on Russia war: ‘Only changes will help us’

What Ukraine's new army chief said on Russia war: ‘Only changes will help us’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 09, 2024 04:29 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The Kremlin asserted that the appointment would not alter the outcome of Russia ‘s ’special military operation in Ukraine.

Ukraine's newly-appointed military chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that his military would need to evolve in order to fight Russian forces to win the war.

Russia-Ukraine War: Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.(Bloomberg)
Russia-Ukraine War: Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.(Bloomberg)

"Only changes and continuous improvement of the means and methods of warfare will allow us to succeed on this path," Oleksandr Syrsky said in his first public comments since taking the post.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

“The lives and well-being of our servicemen have always been and remain the main asset of the Ukrainian army,” he added.

This comes after senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev said Ukraine's new Russian-born army chief was a traitor. The Kremlin asserted that the appointment would not alter the outcome of Russia ‘s ’special military operation in Ukraine.

Read more: North Korea welcomes Russian tourists. Zinger? It's a ‘test tour delegation’

Dmitry Medvedev accused Oleksandr Syrsky of breaking his oath as an officer saying, “Looking at the biography of the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Syrskyi one feels a sense of hatred, contempt and disgust. Disgust for a man who was a Soviet Russian officer, but became a Bandera traitor, who broke his oath and serves the Nazis, destroying his loved ones. May the earth burn under his feet!”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We don’t think these are factors that can change the course of the special military operation operation," using Moscow's preferred term for its campaign in Ukraine."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On