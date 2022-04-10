Home / World News / When General Bajwa read the riot act to Imran Niazi
world news

When General Bajwa read the riot act to Imran Niazi

General Bajwa firmly told Imran Niazi that he should allow the Opposition motion of no confidence against his government to be put to vote without any further delay. A mature General Bajwa took the DG (ISI) with him to convey to the agitated Niazi that the entire Rawalpindi GHQ was with him and wanted the legitimate process to be completed.
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa
Published on Apr 10, 2022 05:48 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta

Amidst all political theatrics mounted by Imran Khan Niazi since Opposition tabled the no confidence motion against him in March, the Pakistani establishment has come out in flying colours for not only arresting political chaos in the Islamic Republic but also ensuring that the rule of law ultimately prevailed.

While the Pakistani social media is flooded with stories that Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and his DG (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum manhandled Imran Niazi into submission, available inputs are to the contrary. 

It is learnt that General Bajwa and Gen Anjum landed up at the private residence of Imran Niazi at Bani Galla in a helicopter even as the latter was trying to stage a coup against the Pak army chief by replacing him with Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

It is understood that Gen Bajwa firmly told Imran Niazi that he should allow the Opposition motion of no confidence against his government to be put to vote without any further delay. A mature Gen Bajwa took the DG (ISI) with him to convey to the agitated Niazi that the entire Rawalpindi GHQ was with him and wanted the legitimate process to be completed. 

The message was clear that either Imran Niazi should allow the voting to take place in the National Assembly or the Army will lay the law.

It was only after this firm message from the Establishment that Niazi lay down his arms and prepared for the worst. He was booted out of power before midnight.

While ousted PM Niazi will trying to garner electoral votes in forthcoming general elections on grounds of sympathy for a politician who was thrown out of power by US inspired conspiracy, the stability and no nonsense attitude demonstrated by Gen Bajwa reveals that there is still hope for recovery in Pakistan. Rather than seeking power for himself as his predecessors like General Pervez Musharraf had done, Gen Bajwa did not intervene in the political play at all. Instead, he stood custodian of the Pakistani Constitution and ensured that it was implemented in full.

While Opposition leader and most probable PM Shehbaz Sharif has publicly ruled out any vengeful action against the past Niazi regime, all eyes are on Gen Bajwa on what he does to current Peshawar Corps Commander and former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. 

A close advisor of Imran Niazi, Gen Hameed put globally designated Haqqani Network under terror supremo Sirajjuddin Haqqani into power in Kabul as a result of which not a single country to date has recognized the Talban occupation of Kabul since August 15, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

Topics
imran khan qamar javed bajwa
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A man and child ride on a bicycle as bodies of civilians lie in the street in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine.

    Ukraine war: Global fund campaign for displaced citizens raises 10 billion Euros

    A celebrity-backed campaign has raised 10 billion Euros for the displaced citizens in and out of Ukraine due to the war. The 'Stand Up For Ukraine' campaign is backed by Europe, Canada and the Middle Eastern countries. Prominent celebrities including Katy Perry, Madonna and Elton John have lent support to this global campaign. The total funds include a contribution of one billion Euros from the European Commission.

  • Ex Pakistan PM Imran Khan.&nbsp;

    ‘Freedom struggle begins again’: Imran's 1st reaction after ouster as Pak PM

    Imran Khan, in his first reaction since his ouster as Pakistani prime minister after losing the no-trust vote on early Sunday morning, said even though the country became an independent state in 1947 freedom, the struggle has begun again against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. Khan has time and again alleged foreign conspiracy responsible for toppling his government. Khan was brought down after a day of drama and often vitriolic remarks.

  • Medical workers in protective suits conduct ward rounds at Shanghai New International Exhibition Hall, which has been turned into a makeshift hospital for Covid-19 patients, in Shanghai, China. (REUTERS)

    Shanghai: Choppers, drones deployed to warn angry citizens amid raging Covid outbreak

    Shanghai on Sunday reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases for the day before as anxiety spread in other cities in China including Beijing about similar lockdowns being implemented to contain Omicron-driven outbreaks. The city has recorded nearly 180,000 Covid-19 infections since the beginning of March, a vast majority of them mild in nature, which has strained both the health and civic infrastructure of China's financial hub, a city of around 25 million residents.

  • File photo of former Pakistan Information Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Fawad Chaudhry.

    Pakistan: PTI members to resign en masse from national, provincial assemblies

    The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday decided to submit en masse resignations in the National Assembly, a day after party chief Imran Khan lost a vote of confidence and was ousted as the prime minister of the country, senior leader Fawad Choudhry announced. "The PTI has decided to resign from the assemblies, this process will start from the National Assembly after the election of the Prime Minister tomorrow," he tweeted in Urdu.

  • Pakistan's opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif addresses the media.&nbsp;

    PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, PTI's Qureshi submit nomination papers for premier post

    Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, on Sunday nominated himself for the post of prime minister after Imran Khan's ouster in a no-confidence motion in Parliament at midnight. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party also nominated 65-year-old former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its candidate for the premier's post. Khan became the first Pakistani prime minister to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out