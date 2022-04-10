Shehbaz Sharif, opposition's Pak PM pick, as Imran ousted: ‘Won't take revenge'
Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition's choice for Imran Khan's replacement, on Saturday delivered a dramatic midnight address in Pakistan's parliament as Imran Khan etched his name in the country's history for wrong reasons. "We won't send innocent people to jails. We won't take revenge. But law will take its course, and justice will take its course," the 70-year-old leader said in the National Assembly that saw hectic and tense 13-hour proceedings on Saturday with at least three adjournments.
"Only justice will prevail," the leader of the opposition declared. "Prayers of crores of Pakistanis have been accepted by the almighty. All members of the united opposition are thankful to Allah."
The Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader has been leading the opposition charge against Khan for the last few weeks after the no confidence motion was submitted on March 8. Khan became the first prime minister in the country's 75-year history to be ousted with a no-trust vote, although no Pak PM has ever completed a full team. '
The cricketer-politician derailed the economy, critics claimed. He has had a tumultuous term that saw many controversies due to his contentious remarks.
After the no trust motion got 174 of 342 assembly votes in favour and zero against it, Sharif tweeted: "May Allah Almighty bestow his special blessings on this nation in the blessed month of Ramadan. Alhamdulillah, dear country and the house of parliament, was finally freed from a serious crisis last night. Congratulations to the Pakistani nation on a new dawn and dawn. May Allah Almighty be the supporter of Pakistan and all of you, Amen!"
It was a day full of high drama as the critics accused Imran's PTI of trying to delay the motion. After three adjournments, assembly speaker Asad Qaisar resigned from his post in key late-night developments. Earlier the opposition had alleged a contempt of Supreme Court decision that ordered a trust vote on Saturday.
"It appears Niazi & his cohort are bent upon committing contempt of court by not allowing voting. History will remember him as a sham character who violated the Constitution again and again & with impunity. Is his ego bigger than the whole country? (Sic)" Sharif had said in an angry tweet.
Last week, Khan had called for fresh elections as assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri, a member of his party, refused to take up the no trust motion, citing national security. Later, the top court called the move "unconstitutional".
Challenges ahead | Pakistan's next Prime Minister to face these key issues
Whoever becomes Pakistan's next prime minister following the dismissal of Imran Khan Sunday will inherit the same issues that bedevilled Imran Khan's. Inflation is ticking along at over 12 percent, foreign debt is at $130 billion -- or 43 percent of GDP -- and the rupee has dipped to 190 to the dollar, a decline of nearly a third since Khan took power.
Imran Khan bowled out in midnight super over
Imran Khan was ousted as Pakistan Prime Minister as he lost a crucial no-confidence vote late on Saturday night after days of political strife in the country. Voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan was held with PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq chairing the session. No government official was allowed to leave the country without a no-objection certificate, reports suggested. The opposition accused members from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of wasting time ahead of the vote.
Pressure mounts on Sri Lanka leader to quit as economic crisis grows
Thousands of Sri Lankans rallied in the country's main business district and Christian clergy marched in the capital to observe a day of protest on Saturday calling on the debt-ridden country's president to resign, as anxiety and anger over shortages simmered. Protesters carrying national flags and placards, some bemoaning the hardships through songs, blamed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his administration for mismanaging the crisis. “Go home Gota” and “We need responsible leadership,” read the placards.
US rejects ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims
The US again on Friday rejected Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan's allegations of a “foreign conspiracy” plotted in Washington to overthrow his government with the help of the opposition parties, saying there is “absolutely no truth” to the claims. Khan has alleged that Central Asian Affairs, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Donald Lu in the state department was involved.
Imran Khan's contentious remarks as Pak PM on Osama, sexual crimes - A look back
Imran Khan - who became the first Pakistan prime minister on Saturday to be ousted with a no confidence vote - had a controversial term ever siImran Khancian was elected to power in 2018. On several occasions, he made headlines for his controversial remarks during his tenure. Here are 8 most controversial remarks made by Imran Khan during his tenure as Prime Minister 1.
