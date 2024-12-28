When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘hit their moment’ following this brutal moment

For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Christmas and New Year period of 2019-2020 was full of royal snub. Just weeks after the festivities, in early January 2020, the Sussexes made global headlines with their announcement to step back from their royal duties and relocate away from the United Kingdom. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced royal snubs during the 2019-2020 holiday season, leading to their decision to step back from royal duties. Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout(via REUTERS)

The 2020 Christmas reportedly left the couple “furious,” and eventually, they decided to forge their “own path.”

During Christmas 2019, the duke and duchess and little Archie decided not to spend the festive season at Sandringham but instead flew to Canada to join Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

However,it was the late Queen Elizabeth II Christmas message that had apparently turned into a problem between the two. Delivered from the Green Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s speech featured a desk adorned with family portraits. Notably absent among them was a photo of Harry, Meghan, and Archie.

Harry and Meghan left out of Queen's Christmas photos

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, in their book Finding Freedom, describe how this perceived omission fueled the Sussexes’ frustrations. “One didn’t have to look further than the family photos displayed during the Queen’s Speech on Christmas Day,” they wrote.

“In the Green Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, where the Queen delivered her address, viewers glimpsed photos of the [Waleses] and their children, Charles and Camilla, Prince Philip, and a black-and-white image of George VI. Noticeably absent was a photo of Harry, Meghan, and their new baby, Archie.”

Authors cited some palace sources who explained the photos were chosen to reflect the “direct line of succession.” However, Harry and Meghan reportedly viewed the omission as “yet another sign that they needed to consider their own path.”

Another moment, at the start of 2020, the Queen released a photograph of herself standing alongside King Charles, Prince William, and Prince George, staging it like lamenting the future of the monarchy. In his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, author Andrew Morton writes, “The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them.”

“The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry,” he added.