When Queen Elizabeth gave the same present to over 1,000 people on her staff

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell who also served as Queen Elizabeth II‘s personal footman recalled the time the monarch used to give presents to more than 1,000 staffers she employed. Once, everyone got the same gift, he said. Queen Elizabeth.(File)

What a royal chef revealed on Queen Elizabeth

Paul Burrell revealed, “The staff always got presents from the royal family. In later years the queen decided on one particular gift for everyone. One year it was a dish with her initials on it, it was a pillbox another year, a lantern, a tray. She thought of a memento with her initials on it, and every member of staff always got a Christmas pudding.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“About 1,500 Christmas puddings paid for by the queen (through the Privy Purse) are distributed to staff throughout the palaces, staff in the Court Post Office, and Palace police. Each pudding is accompanied by a greeting card,” the royal website noted.

Sometimes, staffers received a “luxury” pudding from Harrods or the royal grocer Fortnum & Mason. At one point the queen decided to give a Tesco version for under $10.

Royal family's 2023 Christmas plans

Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles, Queen Camilla and the royal family's Christmas plans saying that they will attend the morning service at Sandringham Church on Christmas Day. The couple will also be joined by other members of the royal family and make the march together.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will likely attend with their three kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.