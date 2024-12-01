When will you die? This AI-powered 'Death Clock' seems to have the answer

An artificial intelligence-powered app, Death Clock, has been gaining popularity for its ability to predict users' life expectancy based on their lifestyle habits. With over 125,000 downloads since its launch in July, the app is not only catching the attention of health enthusiasts but also economists and financial planners. The AI-powered 'Death Clock' has already been downloaded by over 125,000 overs.

Developed by Brent Franson, Death Clock uses a vast dataset of over 1,200 life expectancy studies and 53 million participants to provide personalized predictions. The app takes into account factors such as diet, exercise, stress levels, and sleep patterns to estimate a user's likely date of death.

Despite its somewhat grim concept - a "fond farewell" death-day card featuring the Grim Reaper - the app has found popularity in the Health and Fitness category, as users look for ways to make healthier lifestyle choices. However, its potential uses extend far beyond personal health.

Death Clock: Tool for financial planning?

The implications of this technology extend far beyond personal curiosity. Life expectancy is a crucial factor in financial and economic calculations, from retirement income needs to policy coverage at life insurance and pension funds. The Social Security Administration's mortality rates table, featured in its annual financial report, currently predicts that an 85-year-old man in the US has a 10% probability of dying within a year and an average 5.6 years to live.

However, Franson notes that these averages can be off by wide margins. The new algorithms used in Death Clock can deliver a more tailored measure – a customized death clock. This technology has the potential to revolutionize financial planning, enabling individuals to make more informed decisions about their retirement savings and investments.

Recent research papers published by the National Bureau of Economic Research have highlighted the significance of life expectancy in economic calculations. One study, "On the Limits of Chronological Age," found that many aspects of economic behavior are not well captured by people's calendar age. Another study, "The value of Statistical Life for Seniors," examined the "value per statistical life" (VSL) and found significant variations in VSL based on age and health status.

Financial planners like Ryan Zabrowski, who has written extensively on the topic, emphasize the importance of accurate life expectancy predictions in retirement planning. "A huge concern for elderly people, our retirees, is outliving their money," Zabrowski notes. With the help of AI-powered tools like Death Clock, individuals can better plan for their retirement and make informed decisions about their investments.

Franson, the app’s developer, believes that the prediction of one’s death date is likely the most important and impactful date in a person’s life. While the Death Clock may seem morbid, its potential to influence health behaviors and financial planning is a sign of how AI can reshape our understanding of longevity - and its profound implications for economics.