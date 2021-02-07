IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Where Did Covid-19 Come From? Investigator Foreshadows Fresh Clues
Investigators want to know how the SARS-CoV-2 virus -whose closest known relative came from bats 1,000 miles away -- spread explosively in Wuhan before causing the worst contagion in more than a century.(AFP)
Investigators want to know how the SARS-CoV-2 virus -whose closest known relative came from bats 1,000 miles away -- spread explosively in Wuhan before causing the worst contagion in more than a century.(AFP)
world news

Where Did Covid-19 Come From? Investigator Foreshadows Fresh Clues

The so-called wet market sold mostly seafood, as well as meat that included freshly prepared wildlife. It was a focus early in the outbreak, when cases occurred among workers and shoppers, suggesting it might have been where the virus jumped from animals to humans.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:04 AM IST

Scientists probing the origins of the coronavirus are wrapping up a lengthy investigation in China and have found “important clues” about a Wuhan seafood market’s role in the outbreak.

Peter Daszak, a New York-based zoologist assisting the World Health Organization-sponsored mission, said he anticipates the main findings will be released before his planned February 10 departure. Speaking from the central city of Wuhan, where Covid-19 mushroomed in December 2019, Daszak said the 14-member group worked with experts in China and visited key hot spots and research centers to uncover “some real clues about what happened.”

Investigators want to know how the SARS-CoV-2 virus -whose closest known relative came from bats 1,000 miles away -- spread explosively in Wuhan before causing the worst contagion in more than a century. Daszak said the investigation heralds a turning point in pandemic mitigation.

“It’s the beginning of hopefully a really deep understanding of what happened so we can stop the next one,” he said over Zoom late Friday. “That’s what this is all about -- trying to understand why these things emerge so we don’t continually have global economic crashes and horrific mortality while we wait for vaccines. It’s just not a tenable future.”

Read more: What We Don’t Know About Coronavirus Origins Might Kill Us

Worldwide, Covid-19 has caused more than 105.7 million infections and 2.3 million deaths.

The WHO was asked in May to help “identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population, including the possible role of intermediate hosts.”

Lab Theory

The lack of a clear pathway from bats to humans has stoked speculation - refuted by Daszak and many other scientists - that the virus might have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a maximum bio-containment laboratory studying bat-borne coronaviruses.

Read more: Creature from 'Black Lagoon’: CDC warns of fungal infection

Scientists visited the lab and asked Shi Zhengli, who has collected and analyzed these viruses for more than a decade, about the research and the earliest known coronavirus cases.

‘Whole Gamut’

“We really have to cover the whole gamut of key lines of investigation,” Daszak said. “To be fair to our hosts here in China, they’ve been doing the same for the last few months. They’ve been working behind the scenes, digging up the information, looking at it and getting it ready.”

The work has been “collaborative,” with Chinese counterparts helping mission investigators dig deeper for clues, he said.

“We sat down with them every single day and went through information, new data, and then said we want to go to the key places,” the British scientist said. “They asked for a list. We suggested where we should go and the people we should meet. We went to every place on that list and they were really forthcoming with that.”

Daszak is one of 10 independent experts assisting the WHO mission. The agency also has five staff members participating, and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization and the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health have two each.

Joining Threads

Mission delegates worked in three groups that focused on the potential involvement of animals, the epidemiology or spread of the disease, and the findings from environmental sampling. Genetic sequencing data are helping investigators identify threads linking the information across patients and wildlife, Daszak said.

“My feeling is we will be able to say something of some value at the end of this trip -- quite a lot of value, but I don’t want to get into what that’s going to be or which way it points,” he said, adding that the group’s findings are confidential until they are released publicly.

Daszak, who was focused on the animal side, said his trip to the Huanan fresh produce market in central Wuhan was especially useful.

The so-called wet market sold mostly seafood, as well as meat that included freshly prepared wildlife. It was a focus early in the outbreak, when cases occurred among workers and shoppers, suggesting it might have been where the virus jumped from animals to humans.

‘Important Clues’

Subsequent research found earlier cases among people not linked to the market, undermining that theory. Investigators looked further and found “important clues” about the market’s role, Daszak said, declining to elaborate.

“Right now, we’re trying to tease everything together,” he said. “We’ve looked at these three strands separately. Now we’re going to bring it together and see what everything tells us.”

While the food market was shuttered and cleaned almost immediately after cases were recognized, “it’s still pretty intact,” Daszak said. “People left in a hurry and they left equipment, they left utensils, they left evidence of what was going on, and that’s what we looked at.”

Scientists in China who took environmental samples inside the market identified sites where traces of SARS-CoV-2 were detected, he said. Investigators also benefited from greater understanding of Covid-19.

“We know now what we didn’t know then -- that for every sick case, there were others that were asymptomatic or difficult to distinguish from a cold or cough,” Daszak said. “And so it’s not unexpected that there would have been other cases other than ones that got into hospital. But how many others, when did this start? That’s the sort of thing we’re still working on.”

Viruses are passed along “convoluted rivers of emergence” and tracing that journey is complicated and will take “a really long time,” Daszak said. “What I have seen already tells me that there are some real clues about what happened, and I hope that we’ll be able to make a solid explanation of that by the end of this trip.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
app
Close
Pews blocked off with caution tape for social distancing at a church in Puebla, Puebla state, Mexico, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Mexico's Covid-19 deaths rose by 433 to 159,533, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday night. Photographer: Koral Carballo/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Pews blocked off with caution tape for social distancing at a church in Puebla, Puebla state, Mexico, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Mexico's Covid-19 deaths rose by 433 to 159,533, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday night. Photographer: Koral Carballo/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 165,786

Reuters, Mexico
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Mexico: coronavirus death toll rises to 165,786
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shops are decorated with red balloons during a campaign against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
Shops are decorated with red balloons during a campaign against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar junta blocks internet access as coup protests expand

AP, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:04 AM IST
The communication blackout is a stark reminder of the progress Myanmar is in danger of losing after Monday's coup plunged the nation back under direct military rule after a nearly decade-long move toward greater openness and democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
world news

Roberta Kaplan, the lawyer taking on Donald Trump and the far-right

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Co-founder of the Time's Up movement that provides legal aid to victims of sexual assault, Kaplan has sued Trump for defamation on behalf of former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People clash with a riot police vehicle during a protest after a police officer shot dead a street juggler in broad daylight in the southern area of Panguipulli, in Santiago, Chile, on February 6, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
People clash with a riot police vehicle during a protest after a police officer shot dead a street juggler in broad daylight in the southern area of Panguipulli, in Santiago, Chile, on February 6, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
world news

Police shooting sets off fiery protests in southern Chile

PTI, Santiago
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:20 AM IST
A video circulated widely on social media showed an officer shooting toward the feet of the man, who was carrying and sometimes waving what appeared to be two blunt machetes used in his performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investigators want to know how the SARS-CoV-2 virus -whose closest known relative came from bats 1,000 miles away -- spread explosively in Wuhan before causing the worst contagion in more than a century.(AFP)
Investigators want to know how the SARS-CoV-2 virus -whose closest known relative came from bats 1,000 miles away -- spread explosively in Wuhan before causing the worst contagion in more than a century.(AFP)
world news

Where Did Covid-19 Come From? Investigator Foreshadows Fresh Clues

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:04 AM IST
The so-called wet market sold mostly seafood, as well as meat that included freshly prepared wildlife. It was a focus early in the outbreak, when cases occurred among workers and shoppers, suggesting it might have been where the virus jumped from animals to humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alejandro Mayorkas, who will be nominated as the secretary for the department of homeland security by President- elect Joe Biden.(AP)
Alejandro Mayorkas, who will be nominated as the secretary for the department of homeland security by President- elect Joe Biden.(AP)
world news

Biden's Homeland Security czar vows to fight domestic terrorism

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:46 AM IST
"To see the insurrection, to see the horrific acts of Jan 6 were not only personally devastating, but...that created in me a commitment to redouble our efforts to fight hate and to fight one of the greatest threats that we face currently on our homeland, which is the threat of domestic terrorism,"- Mayorkas
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Antony Blinken listening to journalists' questions during a news conference in 2015.(REUTERS)
A file photo of Antony Blinken listening to journalists' questions during a news conference in 2015.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden administration moves to reverse Trump's migration agreements

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:44 AM IST
"In line with the President's vision, we have notified the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras that the United States is taking this action as efforts to establish a cooperative, mutually respectful approach to managing migration across the region begin,"-Blinken
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif mentioned that he saw no need in launching direct talks between Iran and the US to discuss the issue,(via Reuters )
Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif mentioned that he saw no need in launching direct talks between Iran and the US to discuss the issue,(via Reuters )
world news

Iran FM says Biden admin doesn't have much time to rejoin nuclear deal: Report

ANI, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Biden has repeatedly vowed to return the United States to the 2015 agreement, abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daleep Singh joined the New York Fed in February 2020 and also served as a member of the Executive Committee.(@NewYorkFed/Twitter)
Daleep Singh joined the New York Fed in February 2020 and also served as a member of the Executive Committee.(@NewYorkFed/Twitter)
world news

New York Fed's Daleep Singh to join Joe Biden administration as deputy NSA

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Daleep Singh, 45, had worked at the US Department of the Treasury from 2011 to 2017, in the Obama administration serving as Acting Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets and Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Affairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden walks to a motorcade vehicle as he departs an orthopaedic appointment, on Saturday.(AP Photo )
President Joe Biden walks to a motorcade vehicle as he departs an orthopaedic appointment, on Saturday.(AP Photo )
world news

Joe Biden cleared to exercise after recent dog-playing foot fracture

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Joe Biden, 78, injured his right foot while playing with one of his German Shepherds, Major, over the Thanksgiving weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paul Grisham and his wife Carole Salazar look over his wallet and the items that were inside when he lost it in Antarctica back in 1968 at their home in the San Carlos neighborhood of San Diego, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP)
Paul Grisham and his wife Carole Salazar look over his wallet and the items that were inside when he lost it in Antarctica back in 1968 at their home in the San Carlos neighborhood of San Diego, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP)
world news

Wallet lost in Antarctica found 53 years later

By HT Correspondent | AP, California
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:01 AM IST
  • Grisham, who joined the Navy in 1948, was sent to Antarctica as part of Operation Deep Freeze, which supported scientists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week, "For the third week in a row, the number of new cases of Covid-19 reported globally fell last week."(AP | Representational image)
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week, "For the third week in a row, the number of new cases of Covid-19 reported globally fell last week."(AP | Representational image)
world news

Covid-19 world tracker: Five countries with maximum confirmed cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Here is the list of five countries that have reported the maximum number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Al Jazeera says it holds Egyptian authorities responsible for Mahmoud Hussein's safety and is calling for his immediate release (Image:Al Jazeera).
Al Jazeera says it holds Egyptian authorities responsible for Mahmoud Hussein's safety and is calling for his immediate release (Image:Al Jazeera).
world news

Egypt frees Al Jazeera journalist after four years in detention

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Mahmoud Hussein, an Egyptian national, was detained in December 2016 on charges of 'spreading false news, joining a banned group and receiving foreign funds.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline (REUTERS)
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline (REUTERS)
world news

EU shouldn’t jeopardize gas pipeline over Navalny, Austrian chancellor says

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline being built under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the German coast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pauses as he speaks after his meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy February 3, 2021. Francesco Ammendola/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pauses as he speaks after his meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy February 3, 2021. Francesco Ammendola/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Key players rally behind Mario Draghi in Italy government talks

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Summoned by President Sergio Mattarella this week after prime minister Giuseppe Conte's coalition collapsed, Draghi -- dubbed "Super Mario" for extricating the eurozone from its debt crisis early last decade -- has already rallied some political players behind him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP