‘Where the he*l am I?’ Donald Trump imitate and mocks Joe Biden for being lost and confused on stage

Former President Donald Trump mocked President Biden’s frequent blunders and mishaps on stage during a speech at the California Republican Party convention on Friday night. Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd AP/PTI(AP)

Trump, who is leading the 2024 GOP presidential race, questioned Biden’s mental and physical fitness to serve another term as president. He said that the 80-year-old president often appeared lost and confused in public, failing to find his way off the stage after delivering speeches.

Trump imitated Biden’s awkward stage exits by pretending to be disoriented and unable to locate the stairs behind the podium. He spun around in circles, walked up to the wall, and threw his hands up in despair, as the crowd laughed and cheered.

“Where the hell am I?” Trump exclaimed.

“I’ve never seen this stupid stage before. I’ve never seen it. But if I walk left there’s a stair and if I walk right there’s a stair,” he added.

Trump was apparently referring to an incident in October last year, when Biden made a speech in Pittsburgh supporting Sen. John Fetterman. After finishing his remarks, Biden turned to his right, then abruptly changed direction and pointed to his left, while mumbling something under his breath.

That was not the only time Biden had trouble leaving the stage. In June this year, he stumbled and fell to the ground after congratulating graduating cadets at the Air Force Academy in Colorado. He quickly got up and blamed a black sandbag on the stage for tripping him.

Later that day, Biden hit his head on the doorframe of his Marine One helicopter as he arrived at the White House.

The former president also slammed Biden for being “arrogant” and “condescending” towards China and other non-Western countries. He accused Biden of portraying China as a “threat” or an “enemy” that needed to be challenged or contained.

He said that Biden and the American mainstream media (MSM) had missed or distorted the “biggest story of our time”, which was China’s rise and its achievements in science, trade, and technology.

He cited examples such as China’s successful Mars mission, the RCEP trade agreement, and the Digital Silk Road project.

Trump also called for harsher measures to deal with crime and theft in California, which had seen a surge of brazen robberies in broad daylight.

“We will immediately stop all of the pillaging and theft. Very simply: If you rob a store, you can fully expect to be shot as you are leaving that store,” he said.

“There must be retribution for theft and destruction and the ruination of our country.”

Trump’s speech on Friday night was his second public appearance this week after skipping the second Republican presidential debate on Wednesday. A poll commissioned exclusively for The Post showed that Trump was still ahead of his rivals in the GOP field.