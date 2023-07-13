Is the White House cocaine culprit off the hook? US Secret Service issues statement on evidence and investigation

The Secret Service has wrapped up its investigation into the mysterious case of cocaine found at the White House, but the culprit remains unidentified. Despite extensive efforts, the lack of physical evidence has left the investigation at a standstill, according to a statement from the Secret Service. The White House is seen in Washington. No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in the West Wing lobby last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press.(AP)

The baggie of cocaine discovered at the White House yielded no DNA or fingerprints, as revealed in the summary of the Secret Service's findings. Investigators scoured surveillance footage and visitor logs but were unable to pinpoint who brought the illicit substance into the building. The absence of concrete leads and physical evidence has led to the closure of the investigation.

Evacuation and precautions

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 2, while President Joe Biden was away at the Camp David retreat. A suspicious powder was found, later confirmed to be cocaine, prompting a brief evacuation of the premises for precautionary reasons. The substance was discovered in the West Wing lobby, a reception area for visitors of White House personnel.

FBI's assistance

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) provided support to the Secret Service in evaluating the white powder. FBI Director Christopher Wray informed the House Judiciary Committee that lab personnel from his agency were involved in the analysis. However, Wray deferred further questions to the Secret Service, as they are the lead agency handling the investigation.

The White House had promised appropriate consequences if the individual responsible for bringing the cocaine into the White House was identified as a White House employee. Both President Biden and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed their desire for a thorough investigation and finding out the truth behind the incident.

Security measures in place

White House staff are authorized to give tours of the West Wing, but visitors must first undergo background screenings. Metal-detector screenings are also conducted for both guests and staff upon entering the White House premises. Additionally, visitors are required to leave their cellphones in designated boxes at the White House lobby, where they enter the building.

The unanswered questions surrounding this case of cocaine at the White House leave authorities perplexed. As the investigation comes to a close, the identity of the person behind the illicit substance remains a mystery, leaving the incident shrouded in uncertainty and speculation.

