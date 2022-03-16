Home / World News / 'White powder substance' sparks evacuations at Apple's California campus, situation under control
world news

'White powder substance' sparks evacuations at Apple's California campus, situation under control

  • The situation is reportedly under control and the employees are now allowed to go inside the campus.
An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store.(REUTERS)
An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 10:11 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

A part of the Apple Park campus, the iPhone maker's headquarters in Cupertino, US' California, was evacuated late Tuesday after security officials discovered a white powder substance in an envelope, according to local media reports. A report by the Verge said the incident was immediately reported to the local police and a team of hazardous materials (HAZMAT) technicians was called to probe the matter.

The situation is reportedly under control and the employees are now allowed to go inside the campus. However, it is not known yet what the substance was. Meanwhile, the iPhone maker has informed its employees in an email that the material was harmless.

The email also said that the operations on the campus are back to normal and that "all sections are open", the report said.

Apple has begun calling its staff back to offices after multiple rescheduling of return-to-office plans. With Covid-19 subsiding worldwide, the company has called for a phased opening starting April with flexible policies allowing work-from-home two or three days a week.

In November last year, Apple had said workers may discuss wages, hours and working conditions. The notice came as some employees have been pushing Apple to do more to ensure there are no unfair gaps in pay across the company.

"We encourage any employee with concerns to raise them in the way they feel most comfortable, internally or externally," it wrote in a post on its internal site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apple inc.
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out