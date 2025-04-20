Menu Explore
Who are the Living Colour? Band behind CM Punk's WWE Wrestlemania iconic entry song 'Cult Of Personality’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2025 09:05 AM IST

Living Colour’s performance was preceded by a video montage of CM Punk’s journey, with another of his iconic entry song ‘This Fire Burns’ by Killswitch Engage.

The return of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) Wrestlemania on Netflix marked a significant event when legendary wrestler CM Punk entered into the arena to the live tunes of the song ‘Cult Of Personality’ by the rock band Living Colour.

Living Colour is an American rock band with four members - electric guitarist Vernon Reid, lead vocalist Corey Glover, drummer Will Calhoun and bassist Doug Wimbish.(X/@LivingColour)
Living Colour is an American rock band with four members - electric guitarist Vernon Reid, lead vocalist Corey Glover, drummer Will Calhoun and bassist Doug Wimbish.(X/@LivingColour)

The song, which is synonymous with CM Punk, was performed by Living Colour live while the wrestler made a grand entrance. Punk interacted with the band members, waved to the crowds and asserted his dominance during the performance.

Check highlights and results of WWE WrestleMania 41 here.

WWE shared the video of the entrance with the caption, “LOOK IN MY EYES, WHAT DO YOU SEE? Legendary rock band Living Colour plays CM Punk to the ring at #WrestleMania for the second time!”

Watch the video here:

Living Colour’s performance was preceded by a video montage of Punk’s journey, with the backdrop of another of his iconic entry song ‘This Fire Burns’ by Killswitch Engage.

What are the Living Colour

Living Colour is an American rock band with four members - electric guitarist Vernon Reid, lead vocalist Corey Glover, drummer Will Calhoun and bassist Doug Wimbish.

Also read: CM Punk's yellow outfit, Roman Reigns ‘white’ teeth: What's the chatter at WrestleMania?

The band is behind the iconic song ‘Cult of Personality’, which it released in 1988. The song is one of the band’s most popular ones, which also got them a Grammy win for ‘Best Hard Rock Performance’ and went on to become the entry song for wrestler CM Punk.

The band won another Grammy for ‘Best Hard Rock Performance’ for their song Time's Up. Apart from the two wins, the band has been nominated for Grammys four times.

Apart from ‘Cult of Personality’, other iconic songs by the band are - Open Letter, Type, Glamour Boys, Love Rears its Ugly Head.

