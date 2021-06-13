Home / World News / WHO chief says Covid-19 vaccine need outstrips pledges by G7 countries
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated his target of vaccinating 30% of the population of every country by the end of 2021.(Reuters)
WHO chief says Covid-19 vaccine need outstrips pledges by G7 countries

“The challenge, I said to the G-7 leaders, was that to truly end the pandemic, our goal must be to vaccinate at least 70% of the world's population by the time the G-7 meets again in Germany next year,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
PTI | , Falmouth
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:08 AM IST

The head of the World Health Organisation has welcomed the vaccine-sharing announcements coming out of the Group of Seven summit but says “we need more, and we need them faster.”

“The challenge, I said to the G-7 leaders, was that to truly end the pandemic, our goal must be to vaccinate at least 70% of the world's population by the time the G-7 meets again in Germany next year,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Saturday at the summit in southwest England.

“To do that, we need 11 billion doses,” Tedros said, adding that it was “essential” for countries to temporarily waive intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the summit's host, has said the group would pledge at least 1 billion doses, with half that number coming from the United States and 100 million from Britain over the next year.

Tedros reiterated his target of vaccinating 30% of the population of every country by the end of 2021. He said that reaching the goal requires 100 million doses in June and July, and 250 million more by September.

who covid-19 coronavirus tedros adhanom ghebreyesus + 2 more
Story Saved
