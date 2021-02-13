IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / WHO experts want 'more data' from China on possible early Covid cases
The four-week WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus wrapped up earlier this week with no conclusive findings.(REUTERS)
The four-week WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus wrapped up earlier this week with no conclusive findings.(REUTERS)
world news

WHO experts want 'more data' from China on possible early Covid cases

  • "There is a mix of frustration but also a mix of realistic expectations in terms of what is feasible under which time frame," he said, adding he hoped the requested data would be made available going forward.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:46 PM IST

WHO experts told AFP in an interview Saturday they had not received access to enough raw data while in China probing the pandemic's origins, saying more was needed to detect possible early Covid cases.

"We want more data. We have asked for more data," Peter Ben Embarek, who headed WHO's expert mission to Wuhan, told AFP,

"There is a mix of frustration but also a mix of realistic expectations in terms of what is feasible under which time frame," he said, adding he hoped the requested data would be made available going forward.

The four-week WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus wrapped up earlier this week with no conclusive findings.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

Experts believe the disease -- which has killed nearly 2.4 million people worldwide -- originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans via another mammal.

But while the virus was first discovered in Wuhan in December 2019, it remains unclear if that is when and where the outbreak actually began.

The expert team determined that there were no signs of large clusters of Covid-19 in Wuhan or elsewhere prior to December that year, but did not rule out sporadic cases spreading before that.

'Trying to understand'

Ben Embarek said the team would have been keen to have access to raw data about earlier cases of illnesses, including pneumonia, flu and fever, that could conceivably have been Covid.

Prior to the mission, Chinese scientists had scanned their systems and identified 72,000 such cases between October and December.

They had applied sets of criteria to determine if the cases could possibly be Covid, whittling down the list to just 92 cases worth examining.

Sixty-seven of those were submitted to serological tests. They all came back negative for Covid.

Also Read | WHO official leading Wuhan Covid-19 probe says cold-chain transmission possible

Ben Embarek said the team had asked in vain for the specific criteria used.

"We are trying to understand that process of getting from 72,000 down to 92", he said, saying access to the raw data requested would make it possible to apply "less stringent criteria so we have a larger number to work with."

"That will be a proposal for studies in the next phase," he said.

John Watson, a British epidemiologist and a member of the team, acknowledged that there was a "full and frank discussion" about access to the data, but said focusing too much on that aspect would be unfair.

While the team's Chinese counterparts did not share all the raw data requested, he said, they had shared "enormous detail" about their work, methods and results.

Another team member, Peter Daszak, meanwhile rejected on Saturday a report that there had been shouting matches between the international team and their Chinese counterparts over data access.

"This was NOT my experience on @WHO mission," he said in a tweet, adding: "We DID get access to critical new data throughout."

No 'smoking gun'

The team members have had to walk a diplomatic tightrope, with the US urging a "robust" probe and China warning against politicising the issue.

On Saturday, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan voiced "deep concerns" over China's Covid-19 investigation, and urged it to "make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak".

The US and others have been fiercely critical of delays in sending the WHO team to Wuhan, with the mission taking place more than a year after the first cases surfaced.

Ben Embarek acknowledged it would "have been fantastic" to go sooner, but pointed out that when disease outbreaks occur, the first reaction is to treat patients, not to try to figure out how it happened.

He also stressed it would have been impossible to conduct investigations during the early months, when Wuhan under strict lockdown.

Going forward, he said, the world should consider trying to run source investigations "in parallel".

But, he stressed, "it is not too late."

"There is still a lot to be learned, a lot to be discovered."

Watson agreed that it was still possible to learn much more about the early stages of the pandemic.

But he ruled out that investigators would "come up with a smoking gun" and determine exactly where and when the virus jumped from animals to humans.

That is "really very unrealistic", he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks after the Senate reached a deal to ski witness testimony during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington.(AP)
Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks after the Senate reached a deal to ski witness testimony during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington.(AP)
world news

Closing arguments begins as Senate reaches deal to skip witnesses

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:05 AM IST
  • Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision means Trump is all but certain to be acquitted by the Senate of the charge of inciting an insurrection by his supporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The four-week WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus wrapped up earlier this week with no conclusive findings.(REUTERS)
The four-week WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus wrapped up earlier this week with no conclusive findings.(REUTERS)
world news

WHO experts want 'more data' from China on possible early Covid cases

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:46 PM IST
  • "There is a mix of frustration but also a mix of realistic expectations in terms of what is feasible under which time frame," he said, adding he hoped the requested data would be made available going forward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoke rises from fuel tankers at the Islam Qala border with Iran, in Herat Province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)
Smoke rises from fuel tankers at the Islam Qala border with Iran, in Herat Province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)
world news

Massive fire engulfs customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border, dozens hurt

Reuters, Kabul, Herat
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Scores of local residents battled to control the blaze in the border town of Islam Qala, which initial reports said had started after a gas tanker exploded. Officials said later that the cause was not immediately clear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the US Senate during the fifth day of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump in Washington, DC on February 13. (Reuters)
A view of the US Senate during the fifth day of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump in Washington, DC on February 13. (Reuters)
world news

Trump trial twist: Senate votes to call witnesses

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:42 PM IST
The chamber voted 55-45 — with five Republicans joining the 50 Democrats — to allow for witnesses to be called to testify.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House.(REUTERS)
Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House.(REUTERS)
world news

US Senate votes to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:18 PM IST
In a surprise move, Senate voted to consider witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment case, potentially delaying the verdict.
READ FULL STORY
Close
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House.(File Photo / REUTERS)
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

'Deep concerns' about WHO Covid-19 report from China: White House

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:53 PM IST
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said it is imperative that the report be independent and free from "alteration by the Chinese government".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
world news

Senate minority leader McConnell will vote to acquit Trump: Report

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:28 PM IST
The Republican leader's views are closely watched and carry sway among GOP senators, and his decision on Trump is likely to influence others weighing their votes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No immediate abnormalities were reported at the nuclear plants in Fukushima.(File Photo / AFP )
No immediate abnormalities were reported at the nuclear plants in Fukushima.(File Photo / AFP )
world news

Japan hit by 7.1-magnitude earthquake off Fukushima, no tsunami threat

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:11 PM IST
The strong quake was felt widely across Japan, including shaking of four on Japan’s seven-point scale in the capital Tokyo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian walks near cars covered with snow in a street in Moscow, Russia February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
A pedestrian walks near cars covered with snow in a street in Moscow, Russia February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

'Snow apocalypse' blankets frozen Moscow

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:38 PM IST
There have been multiple flight delays at the airports in Moscow, a city of more than 12 million people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iran side.(Reuters)
Fire spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iran side.(Reuters)
world news

Iran state TV reports fuel tanker explodes near Afghanistan-Iran border

PTI, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Several trucks were engulfed in flames after the explosion, the report said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following the discovery of Covid-19 at the farm in Kartuzy county, Polish authorities said all mink there would be culled.(Reuters)
Following the discovery of Covid-19 at the farm in Kartuzy county, Polish authorities said all mink there would be culled.(Reuters)
world news

Poland: Government says Covid-19 strain found in mink can pass to humans

Reuters, Wasrsaw
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Covid-19 was found in mink in Kartuzy county late last month, in what agriculture officials said was the first such case in Poland, raising fears of costly culls in an industry that counts over 350 farms in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Which Republican senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Democrats say they are holding out hope they will win over enough Republicans to convict the former president for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arvin Boolell, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.(Facebook/@drarvinboolell)
Arvin Boolell, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.(Facebook/@drarvinboolell)
world news

Thousands rally in Mauritius against corruption, call for general election

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Public “institutions cannot continue to rot,” Arvin Boolell, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, said at the rally. “We walk for freedom.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar military commander-in-chief General Min Aung Hlaing and senior military commanders.(File Photo / AFP)
Myanmar military commander-in-chief General Min Aung Hlaing and senior military commanders.(File Photo / AFP)
world news

Don’t call it a coup, Myanmar military leaders warn media

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Earlier this week, the junta proposed a cyber security law that could see social media users fined or jailed for posts containing what it construes as “misinformation".
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewing the honour guards of the Chinese People’s Liberation Navy in 2019. (Reuters file)
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewing the honour guards of the Chinese People’s Liberation Navy in 2019. (Reuters file)
world news

China, US, Russia navies hold drill in Arabian Sea off Pak coast

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Navies from 45 countries including the US, UK, China, Russia, Turkey and several Arab and African countries are participating in the week-long exercise called ‘Aman-21’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP