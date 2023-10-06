Who is Brian Dowling and why did he stab activist to death in Brooklyn?

New York Police Department have arrested a suspect who allegedly executed fatal knife attack on a man named Ryan Carson on Monday. Carson was a social activist who often voiced his opinion on various issues concerning the masses. Screengrab from the video of the knife attack(X(formerly Twitter)/@salmabe71077836)

According to a report by the New York Post, the suspect's name is Brian Dowling and he was arrested from a home on Lafayette Avenue near Malcolm X Boulevard in NYC on Thursday. During the search inside the accused's home, police found the clothes allegedly worn by him during the knife attack incident. Police also found a knife at his home and it will be determined whether it was the murder weapon.

The merciless killing of Carson had drawn the ire of NYC Mayor Eric Adams and civil society members. A video of the horrible attack is doing the rounds on social media in which Carson is first seen seating on a bench by the street, with his girlfriend. A man wearing a hoodie first passes by them. After walking some distance, the man hits a dustbin. Meanwhile, the couple get up from the bench and start walking in the direction of the man. As Carson nears the man, a confrontation starts which results in him being stabbed to death.

In the viral video, Carson can be heard screaming "Chill, chill" as the attacker approaches him with a knife. But the matter escalates with the man menacingly nearing Carson who tries to push him away.

ALSO READ| ‘He’s disgusting!' Charlotte Sena's alleged abductor's son wants him to die

As per reports, Carson and his girlfriend were going home after attending a wedding on Long Island before the knife attack happened. It is believed to be an unprovoked attack. On the basis of the video, social media users have been questioning the mental state of the attacker. Meanwhile, police are investigating if the attack was done with any ulterior motive.

New York City Mayor Adams had called the shocking murder "unthinkable" and paid a tribute to Carson.

"Ryan Carson turned his passion into purpose. He advocated tirelessly for others, and his giving spirit was a buoy to all. His murder is unthinkable, and the NYPD won't rest until we bring him to justice. I'm praying for all who knew and loved Ryan," posted Adams on "X"(Formerly Twitter).