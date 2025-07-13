Who is Charlotte Summers? Australian woman delivers baby just 17 hours after discovering pregnancy

An Australian woman claimed to have given birth just 17 hours after finding out she was pregnant. That means she was unaware of her pregnancy until the very end. These types of pregnancies are called cryptic pregnancies, which are very rare. Charlotte Summers, 20, from Australia, went through cryptic pregnancy. (Pexels)

Women with the condition might still bleed like they are having regular periods, gain very little weight, and not feel the baby move.

Who is Charlotte Summers?

Charlotte Summers, 20, from Australia, went through what is known as a cryptic pregnancy. Charlotte said she had noticed her jeans getting tighter and had gone up two sizes, but figured it was just stress or normal weight gain.

About Charlotte Summers' cryptic pregnancy

In a TikTok video she said, “I was still buying size eight clothes. Obviously, I gained a bit of a pudge, I guess. But I am in a two-and-a-half year relationship, I just kind of assumed it was a bit of happy relationship weight.”

She added, “I was also going through a lot of stressful things in my life at the time.”

She visited the doctor on June 6 for a possible gluten sensitivity. During that visit, the doctor asked her to take a pregnancy test, which came positive. The doctor told her it looked like she was in the early stages of pregnancy.

Charlotte thinks she didn’t notice the pregnancy because the placenta was in front, which can block the usual signs. She was still taking birth control and thought she had normal periods the whole time.

Charlotte was already 8 months pregnant

That same day, her boyfriend’s family helped her get an ultrasound at the hospital. The scan showed she was already 38 weeks and 4 days pregnant. She said, “I kind of blacked out. I just grabbed my stuff, rang my partner and I was like, ‘Hey, we gotta go’."

However, the ultrasound results showed that there was no fluid around the baby and said she might need to be induced to labor. After two hours she gave birth.

She said, “I pushed for seven minutes and then my son was here. Again, I blacked out. I didn’t really comprehend what was going on.”