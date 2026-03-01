Who is Khamenei's daughter killed in strikes? State media shares update amid uncertainty around Iran's Supreme Leader

In the early hours of March 1, Iranian state media reported that several members of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s family, including his daughter and grandchild, were killed during US and Israeli airstrikes on Tehran. Iranian state media reported that several family members of Supreme Leader Khamenei were killed in US-Israeli airstrikes, including his daughter and grandchild. (REUTERS)

Khamenei family loss and conflicting reports Earlier in the day, Meysam Mozaffar, a member of the Tehran City Council, was cited by Iranian media as saying that strikes against Tehran killed two Supreme Leader relatives: Khamenei's son-in-law Mesbah al-Hoda Bagheri Kani and his wife Zahra Haddad Adel.

A few hours after Trump's Truth Social post, Iranian state media reported that Ali Khamenei's daughter and grandchild have also passed away in the strike.

Khamenei has two daughters, Boshra and Hoda who are married to Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani and Mesbah al-Hoda Bagheri Kani respectively. He also has several grandkids, although no name is publicly available.

None of their deaths, though, received official confirmation. Additionally, it is unclear which of his daughters and grandkids were impacted by the strike.

Trump declares Khamenei dead IRIB, the state broadcaster, reported on Sunday morning, “The Supreme Leader of Iran Has Reached Martyrdom. His great scholar and mujahid (fighter) sacrificed his life to lift Iran… and he is in the grand presence of martyrs above.”

After the death of the Supreme Leader, Iran declared 40 days of national mourning.

Trump earlier said in a post on his Truth Social platform that the combined US-Israeli strikes killed Khamenei, who was 86 years old. He wrote, “He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do.”

Moreover, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that there were "many signs" that the Iranian leader had passed away.

According to CNN, parts of Tehran heard cheers and jubilation on Saturday night when news broke that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei had passed away.

Several Iranian leaders reported dead or injured The Israeli and US strikes that targeted over 20 of Iran's 31 provinces resulted in at least 201 fatalities and 747 injuries, Mojtaba Khalidi, a representative for the Iranian Red Crescent Society, told Shafaq.com.

Reuters reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Mohammed Pakpour and Iran's Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh were killed in attacks against top Iranian officials.