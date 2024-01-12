Who is Oliver Mulherin, OpenAI chief Sam Altman's reported spouse?

OpenAI chief Sam Altman has got married to his partner Oliver Mulherin, reported news agency ANI citing US-based media publication NBC News. Pictures purportedly from their wedding ceremony are viral. However, the exact location and date of the marriage are not known. OpenAI Chief Sam Altman has got married to his partner Oliver Mulherin(X(formerly Twitter)/@heyBarsee)

The marriage reports have spurred interest in Mulherin among fans of Altman and netizens. Notably, Mulherin and Altman were first seen together at the White House. The duo attended the State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden in honour of PM Narendra Modi during his official visit to the country in June last year.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

ALSO READ| US Navy helicopter crashes into Southern California bay, all crew members survive

Here are some of the details known about Altman's partner Mulherin.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mulherin was born in Australia and holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Melbourne. Interestingly, Mulherin was part of various AI projects during his university days.

He studied high school at the John Monash Science School in Melbourne.

Mulehrin is a software engineer by profession. He lives in San Francisco and owns a ranch in Napa, California, with Altman, according to The New York Times.

He has worked for companies like Meta, Broadwing and SPARK Neuro.

In an interaction with the New York Magazine in 2023, Altman spoke about Mulherin and having kids together.

Notably, Altman came out as gay during his high school days, according to a report by the New York Magazine. He had a boyfriend named Nick Sivo during his years at Stanford University and the duo worked together on Loopt, an early geo-tracking program for locating friends.

Altman eventually gained prominence as the CEO and co-founder of OpenAI. In 2023, Time magazine named him "CEO of the Year."