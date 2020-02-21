WHO team to visit coronavirus-hit Wuhan on Saturday

world

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 21:06 IST

The head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said an international team would visit Wuhan on Saturday as part of its work coordinating the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The WHO-led joint mission in China has been working in Beijing, Sichuan and Guangdong, and will travel to Wuhan tomorrow to continue its work at the epicentre of the outbreak,” he told reporters in Geneva on Friday.