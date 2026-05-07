WHO presser, manhunt for 40 passengers, US states on alert: Top developments in cruise ship hantavirus outbreak case

The World Health Organisation will hold a media briefing on Thursday at 6:30 pm IST in response to a deadly hantavirus outbreak linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius. Three people have died so far, and several others are receiving treatment, as per the WHO. Security stands at the entrance of the Gomez Ulla Military Hospital in Madrid, where 14 Spanish passengers from the MV Hondius, the luxury cruise ship affected by a deadly hantavirus outbreak, will be quarantined next week, in Madrid, Spain. (REUTERS)

The ship sailed from Argentina and was en route to the Canary Islands, before it was halted off the coast of West Africa at Cape Verde. The WHO said eight cases linked to the outbreak have now been identified. This includes three infections confirmed through laboratory testing.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency would provide updates through its official platforms later today.