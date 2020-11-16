e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

The WHO’s figures for Saturday showed that 660,905 coronavirus cases were reported to the UN health agency, setting a new high watermark.

world Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 19:37 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Geneva
People wear face masks at the Hakaniemi Sunday market, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Helsinki, Finland.
People wear face masks at the Hakaniemi Sunday market, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Helsinki, Finland. (via REUTERS)
         

The World Health Organization’s coronavirus dashboard on Sunday showed a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The WHO’s figures for Saturday showed that 660,905 coronavirus cases were reported to the UN health agency, setting a new high watermark.

That number, and the 645,410 registered on Friday, surpassed the previous daily record high of 614,013 recorded on November 7.

Within Saturday’s new case numbers, the WHO’s Americas region registered a one-day record high of 269,225 new confirmed cases.

Within each week, the pattern of cases being reported to the WHO tends to peak towards Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and dip around Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the WHO’s figures, there have been more than 53.7 million confirmed cases of the disease in total since the start of the pandemic, while over 1.3 million people have lost their lives.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Friday that there was “a long way to go” in getting the virus under control globally.

The 9,928 deaths reported to the WHO on Thursday, 9,567 on Friday and 9,924 on Saturday marked the first time that more than 9,500 deaths have been registered on three consecutive days.

Thursday’s toll was the highest since the 10,012 registered on August 15, and the third-highest one-day toll in the entire pandemic -- though those previous higher figures were seemingly due to unusual reporting spikes.

“No country can say it was well-enough prepared for Covid-19, or that it has no lessons to learn,” Tedros said Friday as he closed the WHO’s annual assembly, at which member states approved a resolution on strengthening preparedness for health emergencies.

As he welcomed the rapid progress towards a safe and effective vaccine, Tedros nonetheless warned that “we have a long way to go”, and insisted that the virus could be contained even without a vaccine breakthrough.

“The world cannot put all its eggs in one basket and neglect the many other tools at our disposal that... are effective for bringing this virus under control,” he said.

“The virus itself has not changed significantly, and nor have the measures needed to stop it.”

tags
top news
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
‘BJP-nominated CM’: Prashant Kishor’s acerbic message to Nitish Kumar
‘BJP-nominated CM’: Prashant Kishor’s acerbic message to Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
Vaccine will not be enough to stop coronavirus pandemic: WHO chief
Vaccine will not be enough to stop coronavirus pandemic: WHO chief
Daughter of BSF soldier vows to join army as ‘tribute’ to father killed in Pak firing
Daughter of BSF soldier vows to join army as ‘tribute’ to father killed in Pak firing
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In