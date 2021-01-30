WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that treated early Covid-19 patients
- Jinyantan Hospital was one of the city’s first to deal with patients in early 2020 suffering from a then-unknown virus and is a key part of the epidemiological history of the disease. The experts visited another early site of the outbreak, the Hubei Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine Hospital.
Members of a World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited another Wuhan hospital that had treated early Covid-19 patients on their second full day of work on Saturday.
Jinyantan Hospital was one of the city’s first to deal with patients in early 2020 suffering from a then-unknown virus and is a key part of the epidemiological history of the disease.
The team’s first face-to-face meetings with Chinese scientists took place on Friday, before the experts who specialize in animal health, virology, food safety, and epidemiology visited another early site of the outbreak, the Hubei Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine Hospital.
The Geneva-based WHO said late Thursday on Twitter that its team plans to visit hospitals, markets like the Huanan Seafood Market that was linked to many of the first cases, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and laboratories at facilities including the Wuhan Center for Disease Control.
“All hypotheses are on the table as the team follows the science in their work to understand the origins of the Covid-19 virus,” WHO tweeted. It said the team had already requested “detailed underlying data” and planned to speak with early responders and some of the first patients.
The mission has become politically charged, as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak.
A single visit by scientists is unlikely to confirm the virus’s origins. Pinning down an outbreak’s animal reservoir is typically an exhaustive endeavour that takes years of research including taking animal samples, genetic analysis, and epidemiological studies.
One possibility is that a wildlife poacher might have passed the virus to traders who carried it to Wuhan. The Chinese government has promoted theories, with little evidence, that the outbreak might have started with imports of frozen seafood tainted with the virus, a notion roundly rejected by international scientists and agencies.
A possible focus for investigators is the Wuhan Institute of Virology. One of China’s top virus research labs, it built an archive of genetic information about bat coronaviruses after the 2003 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that treated early Covid-19 patients
- Jinyantan Hospital was one of the city’s first to deal with patients in early 2020 suffering from a then-unknown virus and is a key part of the epidemiological history of the disease. The experts visited another early site of the outbreak, the Hubei Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine Hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There should be accountability for crimes like Daniel Pearl's murder, says UN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US airstrike in Iraq kills top Islamic State leader, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US first lady Jill Biden to help reunite migrant kids with parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico to import AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine from India, says President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As asylum camp swells at US-Mexico border, Biden aide calls for 'patience'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: US issues Federal mask mandate from Feb 1
WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that had early coronavirus patients
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canadian Judge rejects Huawei CFO's bid to loosen bail restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Appeals court allows US to expel children alone at border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fauci sees Covid-19 vaccination for kids by late spring or the summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese national charged with conspiring to export US power technology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US focused on dealing with Iran's advancement toward nuclear weapon: Sullivan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US State Secy speaks with Pak counterpart, discusses Daniel Pearl murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox