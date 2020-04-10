e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO warns about dangers of premature lifting of Covid-19 restrictions

WHO warns about dangers of premature lifting of Covid-19 restrictions

The WHO would like to see an easing, but at the same time “lifting restrictions could lead to a deadly resurgence,” Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

world Updated: Apr 10, 2020 21:47 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Geneva/Zurich
(HT file photo)
         

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned countries on Friday to be cautious about lifting restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The WHO would like to see an easing, but at the same time “lifting restrictions could lead to a deadly resurgence,” Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

He said there had been a “welcome slowing” of epidemics in some European countries - Italy, Germany, Spain and France - but there had been an “alarming acceleration” in other countries including community transmission in 16 countries of Africa.

tags
top news
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
LIVE| Global coronavirus death toll crosses 100,000
LIVE| Global coronavirus death toll crosses 100,000
3 more Delhi areas under Covid-19 hard lockdown over Tablighi Jamaat cases
3 more Delhi areas under Covid-19 hard lockdown over Tablighi Jamaat cases
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
These two Nokia smartphones could launch in early September
These two Nokia smartphones could launch in early September
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news