Who was Maria Jose Estupinan? Columbian influencer shot days after Valeria Marquez's killing

Maria Jose Estupinan Sanchez, a 22-year-old university student and social media influencer, was fatally shot outside her home in Cucuta, Norte de Santander, earlier this week, local media outlet Noticias Caracol reported, quoting Colonel Leonardo Capacho, commander of District One of the Cucuta Metropolitan Police. Maria Jose Estupinan aka La Mona was fatally shot earlier this week (X)

This comes days after Mexican influencer Valeria Marquez died after being shot during a live-stream. According to the Noticias Caracol report, Estupinan was shot by a man posing as a deliveryman. The killing was captured on security footage and authorities are investigating the incident.

Estupinan, a seventh-semester communication social student at the University of Pamplona, was at home in the La Riviera neighborhood when a man, dressed as a delivery worker, approached around 1:00 PM local time, claiming to deliver a gift, according to TuBarco Noticias.

Security footage obtained by Noticias Caracol shows the suspect shooting her at point-blank range before fleeing on foot. She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries, per Vanguardia.

Local media outlets further added that Estupinan was shot a day after she won a domestic abuse case against her ex-boyfriend, securing a court-ordered payout of 30 million COP (approximately $7,000 USD). Authorities are reportedly investigating the ex-boyfriend as a key suspect, though no arrests have been confirmed, per Canal TRO.

The suspect’s escape was recorded, showing him sprinting through nearby streets, per TuBarco Noticias.

Magda Victoria Acosta, president of the National Gender Commission of the Judicial Branch, condemned the murder during a Cúcuta conference on ethical standards, calling it a tragic loss, per local media outlets. Estupinan's social media presence, where she shared her modeling work and student life, has fueled public grief.

The suspect has been described as ‘a man in a black cap, jacket, and jeans, carrying a backpack’. The investigation is ongoing, with no motive officially confirmed.