Who will cash in on Venezuelan oil?

"Obviously at the front of the pack." That is how Scott Bessent, America's treasury secretary, describes Chevron's position among the growing band of investors hoping to profit from Venezuela's oil. A desire to reopen the industry to his country's oilmen played no small part in President Donald Trump's fateful decision to engineer the downfall of Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela's strongman president. Mr Trump's plans to "run" Venezuela hinge on American oil companies extracting the country's fossil fuels. Chevron may be the only oil major with a significant presence on the ground for some time to come. But a host of more adventurous firms are hoping to cash in, too.

Chevron is in pole position because, unlike rivals ExxonMobil and Conoco Philips, it hung on in Venezuela despite expropriation by a socialist regime and sanctions imposed by successive American administrations. Mike Wirth, Chevron’s boss, has reportedly been in close touch with Mr Bessent for months, ostensibly to navigate special exemptions to those sanctions but perhaps also to nudge policy in the direction of American intervention.

The gambit has paid off. His firm loaded around 1.7m barrels of Venezuelan crude onto tankers in the first week of January, after the partial lifting of an American blockade, the most it has managed since May 2025. It will also benefit from involvement in the sale of 50m stockpiled barrels, worth perhaps $2bn, that America is planning to seize from Venezuela.

The eventual prize could be enormous. Venezuela’s huge reserves include not only onshore oil but a potential offshore bonanza like that under way in neighbouring Guyana. Venezuela’s coastal waters are the geological continuation of Guyana’s abundant deepwater oilfields, observes Luisa Palacios of Columbia University’s Centre on Global Energy Policy—fields in which ExxonMobil and others are investing more than $60bn.

As the Trump administration begins easing some oil sanctions, perhaps starting this week, various firms besides Chevron are already showing interest. Indian refiners, which buy the sort of heavy crude that Venezuela produces, are looking for bargains. Vitol and Trafigura, two Swiss commodity traders, have acquired licences to sell Venezuelan crude and will join Chevron in marketing Venezuela’s existing stocks. But American billionaires, bankrollers and big oil, lured by government backing, may have the most to gain—and some will be more enthusiastic than others.

Big oil looks set to be the most conservative. Chevron will stay and grow, given its foot in the door; the firm reckons that within two years it can boost by half its local output of 240,000 barrels a day, produced jointly with pdvsa. But other oil majors may be more reluctant. Any deals struck in haste could eventually come under review. Helima Croft of rbc Capital Markets, an investment firm, says that it is an “open question” whether America will remain committed to overseeing Venezuela’s oil sector beyond 2028 if a future Democratic administration scrutinises energy deals signed now.

Political cover matters all the more because of the bitter memories of the past. Exxon and ConocoPhillips are still sour about the expropriations under Hugo Chávez’s leadership, which led to enormous losses and protracted lawsuits. Mr Trump has cast doubt on the notion of compensation for past asset seizures. “Nice write-off”, he remarked dismissively when asked about the claims of Exxon and Conoco, adding that it was “their fault”. Unless there is a settlement, new capital is unlikely to flow in any quantity, warns one expert. And a settlement will be remote for as long as Venezuela is mired in debt. Little surprise that Darren Woods, chief executive of Exxon, has said bluntly that Venezuela is “uninvestable” under current conditions.

All this looks unlikely to stop more adventurous firms from dipping their toes in the water, though. Oil-services firms such as Halliburton, slb and Baker Hughes, which do such things as drill new wells and maintain existing ones for oil companies, have experience operating in the world’s most hostile oil patches and are eager. So too are smaller oil drillers. As in America’s shale patch, Venezuela’s bitumen belt in the Orinoco region has lots of small fields that can be tapped with modest investment. “You don’t need the balance-sheet of Exxon for these,” says one expert.

Also keen are magnates with maga connections. Uber-rich individuals in Mr Trump’s orbit include Harry Sargeant, an oil-and-asphalt tycoon who has long cultivated ties both in Caracas and at Mar-a-Lago. He is reportedly advising the Trump administration on which firms should go in to Venezuela. Harold Hamm, an Oklahoman shale pioneer now expanding into Argentina, says he would “definitely consider future investment”.

Financiers may be big winners, too, whether directly or indirectly. Elliott Investment Management, a hedge fund run by Paul Singer, a big donor to Mr Trump, is among the investors that in November won a court-ordered auction for Citgo, an America-based refining subsidiary of pdvsa, Venezuela’s national oil firm. Because it is optimised for Venezuela’s heavy crude, sanctions depressed the price. As they are relaxed, Citgo’s value should soar.

Other investors may hope to benefit indirectly from a recovery in Venezuelan oil. Tens of billions of dollars in defaulted sovereign and pdvsa bonds, together with large unpaid arbitration awards from past expropriations, now trade, in effect, as an option on future oil output. If production bounces back, a future government is much more likely to settle old debts. Where risk and uncertainty are involved, the adventurers of Wall Street are never far off.