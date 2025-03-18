Why did Netanyahu order airstrikes in Gaza amid ceasefire with Hamas? Did Israel inform US?

Israel had notified the Donald Trump administration before launching “extensive strikes” in Gaza, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. At least 200 Palestinians, including many children, were killed, medics told news agency Reuters as Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early on Tuesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(Reuters file)

Israel said it was striking dozens of Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January.

“The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight – and as President Trump has made it clear, Hamas, the Houthis, all those who seek to terrorise not just Israel but also the United States of America, will see a price to pay. All hell will break loose,” Leavitt told Fox News in an interview.

“All of the terrorists in the Middle East… Iranian-backed terror proxies and Iran themselves should take President Trump seriously when he says he’s not afraid to stand for law-abiding people,” Leavitt added.

Overnight attack

The sudden overnight attack shattered a period of relative calm and raised the prospect of a full return to fighting in a 17-month war that has killed over 48,000 Palestinians and caused widespread destruction across Gaza. It also raised questions about the fate of the roughly two dozen Israeli hostages held by Hamas who are believed to still be alive.

In a statement, Hamas condemned what it called Israel's “unprovoked escalation” and said it had put the fate of the hostages in jeopardy.

Over the weekend, US envoy Steve Witkoff, who has been leading mediation efforts along with Egypt and Qatar, warned that Hamas must release living hostages immediately “or pay a severe price."

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the unfolding operation, said Israel was striking Hamas' military, leaders and infrastructure and planned to expand the operation beyond air attacks. The official accused Hamas of attempting to rebuild and plan new attacks.

Exposes hostages ‘to an unknown fate’: Hamas

A senior Hamas official tells Reuters that Israel is unilaterally ending the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The Palestine-based terror group issued a statement, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s decision to resume Israel’s “aggression” against Gaza exposes the hostages “to an unknown fate".

Hamas called on the mediators — the US, Qatar and Egypt — to hold Netanyahu fully responsible for ending the ceasefire deal, The Times of Israel reported.

The terror group called on Arab and Muslim countries to back “Palestinian resistance” aimed at “breaking the unjust blockade imposed on Gaza.” Hamas also called on the UN Security Council to urgently convene to issue a resolution obligating Israel to halt its “aggression.”

Why did Netanyahu order airstrikes, ending ceasefire?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of “repeated refusal to release our hostages” and rejecting proposals from US President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff.

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," it said in a statement.

In Washington, a White House spokesperson said Israel had consulted the US administration before it carried out the strikes, which the military said targeted mid-level Hamas commanders and leadership officials as well as infrastructure belonging to the militant group.

Negotiating teams from Israel and Hamas had been in Doha as mediators from Egypt and Qatar sought to bridge the gap between the two sides following the end of an initial phase in the ceasefire, which saw 33 Israeli hostages and five Thais returned by militant groups in Gaza in exchange for some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

With the backing of the United States, Israel had been pressing for the return of the remaining 59 hostages still held in Gaza in exchange for a longer-term truce that would have halted fighting until after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover holiday in April.

However, Hamas had been insisting on moving to negotiations for a permanent end to the war and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, in accordance with the terms of the original ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies)