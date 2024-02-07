Why is 2024 Lunar New Year called the Year of the Wood Dragon?

The 2024 Lunar New Year is separate from the Western New Year. The latter is celebrated worldwide, but the Lunar New Year is observed as a major cause for celebration among people of East Asian origins. Performers and lion dancers take part in a procession for the upcoming Lunar New Year in Hanoi on January 28, 2024. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)(AFP)

The major festival is Sinosphere-centric (the Sinic world), which refers to Chinese-influenced countries. China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Vietnam and Korea adhere to the Chinese New Year, which doesn't start at the same time as the Western New Year. Despite the cultural differences, both mark the beginning of something new and are celebrated with the same enthusiasm and pomp. Marking the arrival of spring, the Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year 2024 is called the Year of the Wood Dragon. Here's why!

Why is the 2024 Lunar New Year called the Year of the Wood Dragon?

Just as the 2023 Lunar New Year was called the Year of the Rabbit, this year's celebration has been associated with the Dragon. In the Chinese zodiac, the 12-year cycle links each year to an animal sign. These 12 animal signs are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Sheep, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig.

The listed order remains fixed. Years 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036 and so on are associated with the Dragon. As you can see, the years are increasing in increments of 12.

Simultaneously, as the years correspond to each animal, they are also linked to one of the five basic elements. Chinese cosmology lists them as Metal, Wood, Water, Fire or Earth in a cyclical way. The combination of these 12 animal signs and the 5 fundamental building blocks make up a 60-year cycle. The 2024 Year of the Dragon is linked with the Wood element. Therefore, this combination marks the year as the Year of the Wood Dragon.

The Year of the Wood Dragon will start once the Lunar New Year begins on February 10, 2024.

As it could be presumed by the name itself, personalities of the people born in the Year of the Dragon are defined by characteristics associated with the dragon. This means that their characters are fuelled by an abundant source of energy, intelligence and power.

These people tend to be ambitious and confident and are often recognised as being naturally gifted. Despite great standards of excellence shaping their character, they also display negative outlooks. Arrogance, dominance, irritability and similar characteristics tend to make them resist personal defeats. However, these are mere generalisations. Interpreting Chinese zodiac traits requires a nuance approach that is accompanied by cultural understanding.