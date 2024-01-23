Lunar New Year 2024 - Date, how to celebrate, Zodiac animal and significance

Some people ring in the new year on December 31, but did you know that around 2 billion people worldwide celebrate the Lunar New Year? It's like a huge international party, but not everyone follows the same calendar. A man lifts a child on his shoulders near Chinese New Year themed decoration ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing, China on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)

Lunar New Year date:

This year, the Lunar New Year kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 10. Why does the date change every year? Well, it follows the moon's phases, not the regular calendar. It's like a lunar dance of about 354 days.

Who celebrates Lunar New Year:

Lunar New Year is a big deal for many Asian cultures like Chinese, South Korean, Vietnamese, and more. Each culture has its cool name, like the Spring Festival in China or Tết in Vietnam.

Duration of Lunar New Year celebration:

While the Western New Year is just one day, the Lunar New Year is a longer party. In China, it goes from the first new moon to the next full moon, from Feb. 10 to Feb. 24 in 2024. Different countries celebrate for varying lengths, like a week in Vietnam.

Just like the Western New Year, the Lunar New Year is about letting go of the past and embracing the present. It's also a time to be with family, show love, and pay respects to ancestors. Think of it like a mix of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Lunar New Year customs and traditions:

Families clean their homes, decorate with red (a lucky colour), and share a big meal on Lunar New Year's Eve. Fish is a popular dish for good luck, and younger folks often get red envelopes with money.

Year of the Dragon:

Last year was the Year of the Rabbit and this year is the Year of the Dragon. In the Chinese Zodiac, there are 12 animals, each representing a year. Dragons are seen as charismatic, intelligent, and naturally lucky.

Dragon's personality traits: Dragons are confident, ambitious, and charismatic. They're like the leaders of the zodiac crew.

Zodiac compatibility: Dragons get along best with Rooster and Monkey, but they might face challenges with Dog and Rabbit.

Lucky colours and numbers: Dragons love gold, silver, and yellow. Their lucky numbers include 1, 6, and 7.