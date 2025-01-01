Why is 2025 the ‘year of the snake’ and what does it mean?

The world has welcomed 2025, the year dubbed as the 'Year of the Snake' according to the Chinese Zodiac. This ancient calendar, which dates back over 2,000 years, is based on a 12-year cycle, with each year represented by an animal from the Chinese mythology. The snake, being the sixth animal in the zodiac, is set to take center stage in 2025. Revellers across the world ushered in 2025 on Wednesday.(Unsplash)

According to Chinese astrology, the Year of the Snake is associated with transformation, renewal, and spiritual growth. Snakes are known for their ability to shed their skin, symbolizing the process of letting go of the old and embracing the new. This theme is expected to resonate throughout 2025, as individuals are encouraged to release their past baggage and embark on a journey of self-discovery.

The snake is also a symbol of wisdom, cunning, and adaptability. People born in the Year of the Snake are known for their intelligence, creativity, and resourcefulness. As the world navigates the complexities of 2025, these traits are expected to be in high demand.

In terms of predictions, the Year of the Snake is likely to bring about significant changes in various aspects of life. Career-wise, individuals can expect new opportunities and challenges that will test their skills and resilience. In the realm of relationships, the snake's influence may lead to increased passion and romance, but also potential conflicts and power struggles.

On a global scale, the Year of the Snake may usher in a period of economic transformation, with a focus on sustainability and innovation. Environmental concerns are likely to take center stage, as the world grapples with the challenges of climate change.

Revellers across the world ushered in 2025 on Wednesday, with huge crowds waving goodbye to the old year that brought Olympic glory, a dramatic Donald Trump return, and turmoil in the Middle East and Ukraine.

It is all but certain that 2024 will go down as the hottest year on record, with climate-fuelled disasters wreaking havoc from the plains of Europe to the Kathmandu Valley.