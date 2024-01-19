close_game
close_game
News / World News / Why Russia’s Vladimir Putin took a dip in icy lake as per Kremlin

Why Russia’s Vladimir Putin took a dip in icy lake as per Kremlin

Reuters |
Jan 19, 2024 04:45 PM IST

The Kremlin did not specify where Putin, 71, had carried out what is an annual ritual for some Russian Orthodox believers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday morning immersed himself in sub zero waters to celebrate Orthodox Epiphany by clambering through a hole in the ice, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's president Vladimir Putin is seen.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's president Vladimir Putin is seen.(AFP)

Peskov did not specify where Putin, 71, had carried out what is an annual ritual for some Russian Orthodox believers.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On