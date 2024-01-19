Why Russia’s Vladimir Putin took a dip in icy lake as per Kremlin
Reuters |
Jan 19, 2024 04:45 PM IST
The Kremlin did not specify where Putin, 71, had carried out what is an annual ritual for some Russian Orthodox believers.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday morning immersed himself in sub zero waters to celebrate Orthodox Epiphany by clambering through a hole in the ice, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
