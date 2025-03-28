Why was Bangkok earthquake so strong and devastating? Expert explains

A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck Myanmar on Friday, sending strong tremors as far as China, Thailand, Vietnam, and parts of India. Rescue personnel work near a building in Bangkok that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday(Reuters)

About 20 people have died at a major hospital in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, while at least three people were killed after an under-construction high-rise collapsed in the Thai capital, Bangkok. Over 80 people are feared trapped in the rubble. Follow LIVE updates here.

According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, 16 kilometres northwest of Myanmar's Sagaing. In Thailand's Bangkok, the strong tremors were felt at about 1.21 pm (local) and were the strongest worldwide since 2023, according to Bloomberg.

Why was the earthquake so strong?



OP Mishra, director of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), said the earthquake occurred at the longest fault in Myanmar, the Sagaing Fault.

“...It occurred at the longest fault in Myanmar, the Sagaing Fault. Its length is 1200 km. This fault has generated several earthquakes in the past of magnitude more than 7,” Mishra told ANI.

He added that the fault line is a highly seismic-prone zone, where there are greater chances of an earthquake occurring.

“Its depth was in shallow range, between 20-30 km...When the main shock occurred at 11.50 am, around 12 noon, the earthquake generated an aftershock of magnitude 7...Between 12.30 pm and 1 pm, another aftershock of magnitude 5 occurred,” Mishra told the news agency. “There was an aftershock of 4.9, too. It means that three aftershocks have already occurred,” he added.

Regarding the damage caused by the earthquake in neighbouring Thailand, Mishra explained that it occurred because the Sagaing Fault's rupture was heading towards Bangkok.

“The damage in Bangkok city of Thailand occurred because Sagaing Fault's rupture headed towards Bangkok, several people felt the tremors there,” Misra said. "It is the alluvial belt of Bangkok where chances of liquefaction are quite high...Buildings were not able to withstand it, so there was damage there...Within 24 hours, we will get to know how many aftershocks came..." he added.