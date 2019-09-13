‘Will go to world as Kashmir’s ambassador’: Imran Khan in PoK’s Muzaffarabad

world

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:44 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, continuing his attack against India over Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday declared that he will go to the world as “Kashmir ka safir (ambassador)”.

“I want to tell Modi and Hindustan (India) that I will travel the world as Kashmir ka safir (ambassador). I will tell the world what RSS stands for,” Khan told a public gathering in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Imran Khan said the Kashmir issue has been “internationalised” as it was brought back to the UN Security Council after 50 years.

Pakistan had on Tuesday asked the UN human right body to ensure that India ends the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir and restores fundamental rights and liberties in the region after the revocation of its special status on August 5.

India has described the changes in Kashmir as an internal matter and said Pakistan has no locus standi in the matter. India countered Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir at UNHRC by saying the Pakistani leadership is using the issue to promote cross-border terrorism.

Khan alleged that the India that we see today is not the one that was envisaged by its first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru or even Mahatma Gandhi.

“I want to tell India that, by detaining thousands of people, you are pushing people into extremism,” Khan said.

“People will rise against India, and it is not just about Indian Muslims, there are 1.25 billion Muslims around the world. They all are watching this,” he said.

